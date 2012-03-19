Next Level Technology Provides a Full Range of IT Services for Publishing and Non-Profit Organizational Management Team

Hunt Valley, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- Association and Communications Management Group (ACMG) is a Maryland-based firm providing publishing services and non-profit organizational management across the United States.



When IT issues got out of hand, the company needed a firm that understood the important role the right technology solution plays, a local business that could take care of things right away.



Glenn Fellman shared with Next Level Technology that one of the things that he loves about his IT company in Baltimore is that “it can take care of a local organization when required. Almost 100% of issues can be taken care of remotely, but we appreciate the personal touch. Having a team right down the street was a huge plus.”

Next Level Technology was able to meet the requirements that the Association and Communications Management Group needed by combining local on-site support when needed with a top-notch service desk to field calls immediately. That allowed ACMG’s staff to remain productive.



In addition to exceptional IT support, ACMG needed a reliable infrastructure that worked from anywhere. Next Level Technology’s SecureCloud solution made sense. With SecureCloud, many of the computer services that were once housed on site are now stored in a secure data center that allows ACMG access to corporate information from any location.



Fellman and his team appreciate that their business information systems are secure in the Next Level SecureCloud facility. When it comes to supporting their infrastructure, everything, including the costs related to the hardware, are included in the monthly service fee. The SecureCloud solution eliminates expensive upfront hardware procurement and the ongoing costs of hardware upgrades and warranty issues.



“This creates an immediate win-win for the client,” said Next Level Technology’s vice-president of sales Scott Adelman. “Our clients can now budget their annual IT costs. They don’t have to worry about surprising expenses related to keeping systems up and running. Next Level assumes the risk so our clients can focus on what they do best.”



About Next Level Technology

Next Level Technology serves the computer networks of businesses in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC providing exceptional IT services and support for on premise-based IT networks and cloud-based technologies through their SecureCloud offering.



