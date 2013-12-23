Next Step Test Prep Expands Operations Into Canada

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Next Step Test Preparation, LLC, a Chicago based standardized test preparation company, has begun offering private tutoring courses to students in Canada. While Next Step Test Prep already offers private standardized test tutoring worldwide through video conference software, until now students desiring a face-to-face tutor had to be located in the United States. With tutors in Toronto and Montreal, Next Step can now offer face-to-face tutoring to Canadian students. Next Step's Canadian operations have begun with the recruitment of MCAT tutors, who can help Canadian students prepare for the medical school admissions exam. Private tutoring for the LSAT, GRE, GMAT and DAT exams in a face-to-face format will become available as Next Step's presence in the Canadian market grows.



Next Step was founded in 2009 by company president, John Rood. Next Step is a dedicated private tutoring company, offering one-on-one lessons for graduate level entrance exams from its staff of MCAT tutors, LSAT tutors, GMAT tutors and GRE tutors. Rood considers Next Step's principle advantage to be the experience and skill of its tutors; "At Next Step Test Prep we only hire tutors who have prior, documented tutoring experience. In addition to 95th percentile and higher scores, our tutors must have a minimum of three years private tutoring experience and a track record of success backed up by multiple references from past students."



In addition to the aforementioned cities in Canada, Next Step offers in-person tutoring in more than 30 American markets from major metro areas like New York, Boston and Chicago to niche markets such as Ann Arbor, Michigan; Boulder, Colorado and Columbus, Ohio. With the development of reliable video conferencing platforms, Next Step began offering live, one-on-one lessons world wide in 2011. Next Step founder, John Rood, believes remote tutoring offers advantages that many prospective students may not have considered: "We find this program is ideal for students who live in more remote areas where there aren't many quality test prep options. What we can do is put such students in direct contact with experienced tutors of the caliber you'd expect to find in cities like New York and Washington." Now students in Canada will be able to avail themselves of both options.