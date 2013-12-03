NextDayDeliveryShops.co.uk Launches Supercar Driving Experience for Unique Gift Ideas

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Consumer statistics indicate 86 percent of women find it difficult to acquire unique gifts for the men in their lives due to a number of reasons. Though the simple assumption would be increasing internet access leads to more plentiful gift ideas, the opposite is actually true. With more products becoming available online on an almost daily basis, gift searches are actually becoming progressively more problematic. In an effort to assist in the search for the perfect gift, NextDayDeliveryShops.co.uk has launched their Supercar Driving Experience.



Andrew Osborne of NextDayDeliveryShops.co.uk confirmed, "We offer the absolute best supercar driving experience in the UK. This is the perfect gift for husbands, fathers, sons, or practically any man in our customers' lives. Our selection of the world's most highly sought after cars includes Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, Aston Martins, and a number of other options. For the ultimate experience, customers may choose packages of up to 3 different vehicles. We offer junior driving experiences for those car enthusiasts who are under driving age as well."



The company's list of driving locations feature tracks throughout the United Kingdom. Among those available is Donington Park, which is acclaimed for hosting events such as the Grand Prix. Goodwood Circuit, located in West Sussex, is also an option. This 2.4 mile track is renowned for being home to the Festival of Speed. One of the most widely known driving venues in the world, Silverstone, is another track NextDayDeliveryShops.co.uk offers. Considered by many to be the home of British Motorsports, this locale is a highly coveted experience for countless aspiring drivers.



Osborne noted spectators are welcome, so those receiving a driving experience are allowed to bring friends and family members to witness their once in a lifetime adventure. Certificate of Achievement are given upon completion. Car lovers who prefer not to drive may choose to assume the role of passenger while a professional driver takes the wheel; however, most would be loathe to pass up an opportunity to drive one of the high performance machines available. Customers who are leery about allowing the younger generation such an experience may be relieved to find qualified instructors are always on hand, and safety gear is required.



The company advises availability of the vehicle of interest depends largely on the car and location desired. For gift seekers who are unsure of which vehicle would be ideal, they offer open vouchers. This allows the recipient to determine his own car of choice. The staff recommends their multiple car packages as well, for those who tend to bore easily. They also advise ordering as soon as possible in light of the upcoming Christmas season, to ensure their vehicle, location and date of choice are available.



Concluded Osborne, "This is the perfect gift for almost any teen or adult whether they are obsessed with a specific supercar, are racing or speed enthusiasts, or simply enjoy having a unique experience to brag about. It is certainly an experience they will remember and talk about for an entire lifetime. Excitement is a given, but safety is our top priority. Customers may visit our website, http://nextdaydeliveryshops.co.uk/supercar-driving-experience/, to purchase a voucher or for more information about a specific vehicle or location."



About NextDayDeliveryShops.co.uk

With the aim of providing their customers the best experience at the lowest possible price, NextDayDeliveryShops.co.uk is an online company dedicated to offering an array of unique gift ideas. Receiving high ratings and reviews, they only promote the most ideal products and experiences available.