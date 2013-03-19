NextFab Studio Announces Beginners Guide Event for Recognizing Molds

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- For those in Philadelphia who are looking to get creative with their hands, they can come and enjoy an event presented by NextFab Studio on April 25th from 6:00-9:00pm to learn from the professionals at Smooth-On. They are excited to welcome them as they present the seminar of “A Beginners Guide to Recognizing Your Molds.” The tech shop in Philadelphia has this event available to all of those looking to learn the craftsmanship of mold making.



For those who are unfamiliar with Smooth-On, Inc., they are probably unaware that they see their creations throughout their lives. For example, at the movies the sculptures that are displayed or other simple products that are made with rubbers, foam, and plastics are all formed into 3D molded products. So, NextFab Studio is allowing those looking to learn how to mold from the makers themselves. This seminar is open to the public, however, there is a fee for all of those who are not a member of NextFab Studio. They urge those who are interested to register for the event early because space is limited.



Some of the things that will be included in the seminar from Smooth-On are the various materials that can be used for making rubber molds, and also most importantly the proper preparation that is necessary for a successful mold. All of the basics will be walked through from how individuals use the material for different things. With the most creative professionals in the industry these events are the perfect opportunity to learn how to mold correctly from the start.



About NextFab Studios

NextFab Studio was previously a custom iron workshop, which has been completely overhauled into an advanced studio where those innovative ideas can be created into a real life product. The Philadelphia based company is able to provide the most relaxed, safe environment, equipped with the most advanced tools and instructors that are able to help hands on with those looking for consulting. NextFab has everything its members need to invent, repair, create, and innovate with its co-working space in Philadelphia.



