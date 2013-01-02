NextFab Studio Is Celebrating the New Year and the Opening of Their New Location on Januarty 17th

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- In less than 3 years, NextFab Studio has grown tremendously in all sorts of ways. The studio has new people signing up weekly and more classes being implemented into what NextFab Studio provides its members. With all f this growth and prosperity, it is no surprise that a new and bigger location would be needed to help NextFab Studio accommodate its new members and keep the building process moving forward. On January 17th, 2013, NextFab Studio will be showing off its new location with its members and encouraging anyone who is interested in what they do to join them at their new location, 2025 Washington Avenue Philadelphia, PA.



At the event for NextFab Studios, some new demonstrations of the capabilities that they are now able to perform will be showcased like water jet cutting, CNC milling and turning, and high-definition 3D printing as well as things that they already do such as laser cutting in Philadelphia. Guests will also get a tour of the new facility. NextFab Studio is also making some special offers available for membership.



NextFab Studio is doing big things, helping people with product design in Philadelphia. NextFab Studio has the best co-working space in Philadelphia for the up and coming designer, fabricator or inventor. The positive energy that is brought in by all of NextFab Studios members makes for a great working environment. Anyone interested should save January 17th on his or her calendar so that they can experience everything that NextFab Studios has to offer.



About NextFab Studios

NextFab Studio is a membership-based, high-tech workshop and prototyping center. It is called Philadelphia’s “Gym for innovators”. NextFab Studio provides a comfortable, clean, and safe workspace with hand tools, 3D printers, computer controlled machine tools, software, and electronic work benches. They have leading instructors and a community of collaborators who are on hand to help to its member’s problem solve and achieve their vision. NextFab Studio has everything its members need to invent, repair, create, and innovate with its co-working space in Philadelphia.



For more information visit http://nextfabstudio.com/.