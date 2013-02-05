NextFab Studio Is Having Its "NextFabulous Social" on February 21st

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- NextFab Studio has a great environment for both the people who work there as well as the innovators that come to them for help with ideas that they like to plan a get together for all involved at the studio. For the first time at the new location, 2025 Washington Ave Philadelphia, NextFab Studios is having a “NextFabulous Social” on February 21st to get everyone together and not for anything else then to have a good time.



Since NextFab Studios has moved, they have picked up over 50 people who do everything from woodworking in Philadelphia to electrical engineering in Philadelphia. This social will give people the chance to talk to other members of the studio on a very casual basis. It will also allow for people who may not see each other in the studio the chance to meet and exchange ideas and maybe get the chance to collaborate for ongoing or upcoming projects.



NextFab Studios will be providing the beer and snacks for the “NextFabulous Social” and all NextFab Studios members can attend, everyone from the standard, weekend, and community members. This social has always been a great event and many new relationships have been started at it that ended up being very successful. Come enjoy a good time with NextFab Studios on February 21st, and enjoy the company of like-minded people who may be working on the next big idea.



About NextFab Studios

NextFab Studio is a membership-based, high-tech workshop and prototyping center. Referred to as Philadelphia’s “Gym for innovators,” NextFab provides a comfortable, clean, and safe workspace with hand tools, 3D printers, computer controlled machine tools, software, and electronic work benches. For more information visit http://www.nextfabstudio.com