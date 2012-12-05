NextFab Studio Recently Moved and Is Now Making More Jobs Available

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- After having much success at their old home at 3711 Market Street with digital fabrication in Philadelphia, NextFab Studio has found a new home at 2025 Washington Avenue. With more space, NextFab Studio is now able to meet the needs of a greater number of people with this new space.



After the move, not only does NextFab have more space, they have also gained more employees. With the new hires of Jen and Steve, their team is growing not only in size but expertise. Fortunately, they are still looking for people to add to their already stellar team. The way things have been in the job market this is just another big indicator of how successful NextFab Studios is and the direction that they are going in with product design in Philadelphia. With most of the businesses in the area downsizing or not hiring, NextFab is looking forward to interviewing people with the drive it takes to help the business and themselves be successful.



NextFab is looking for people to fill the following positions:



- Technical Supervisor

- Wood Process Manager

- Metals Processes Manager

- Assistant Office Manager/ Retail Specialist



Each of the jobs available are open, NextFab is currently taking resumes and setting up interviews. A summary of each position is available on their website http://www.nextfabstudio.com. Go to the website and click on the About tab and go to the employment link. NextFab will review each applicant’s credentials/cover letter and let them know within 2 weeks after the application deadline. The Second Round of the process NextFab will schedule an in person interview at their new office. Finally, they will notify applicants within 2-4 weeks with an offer or ask for a second interview. NextFab is anxiously waiting to hear from everyone in the area who fit the job criteria.



About NextFab Studio

NextFab Studio is a membership-based, high-tech workshop and prototyping center. It is called Philadelphia’s “Gym for innovators”. NextFab provides a comfortable, clean, and safe workspace with hand tools, 3D printers, computer controlled machine tools, software, and electronic work benches. They have leading instructors and a community of collaborators who are on hand to help to its member’s problem solve and achieve their vision. NextFab has everything its members need to invent, repair, create, and innovate with its co-working space in Philadelphia.



