NextFab Studio Will Be Hosting a Kick-off Party at the 2013 Philadelphia Science Festival

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- NextFab Studio has quickly gained a reputation in Philadelphia for leading innovation and creative thinking. It is only fitting that NextFab Studio would host the opening events at this year’s Philadelphia Science Festival. The kick-off party begins on April 18th and marks the start of a ten-day festival. The festival will undoubtedly include some of the most exciting displays of science, technology, and engineering that Philadelphia has to offer.



The Philadelphia Science Festival is a relatively new tradition. However, much like NextFab Studio, many Philadelphians have found the experience to be unparalleled in a short amount of time. The first festival was held in 2011 and over 120,000 individuals flocked to partake in the various events and displays. Participants of all ages are welcomed to join in on the festivities. NextFab Studio is honored to host the opening events because the festival invokes the same type of passion for innovation as they do.



NextFab Studio offers customers an unmatched experience in the ability to showcase existing talents along with developing undiscovered ones. A 21,000 square foot workspace filled with advanced technologies, including 3D printers and water-jet cutters, is just one example of how NextFab Studios has become a leader in developing technological innovators. Furthermore, with an ever increasing list of classes being offered through NextFab, members can learn new skills every month.



NextFab Studio has become much more than a tech shop in Philadelphia. Now with a variety of classes being offered on a regular basis, members are leveraging NextFab as a means of education rather than simply executing on projects. Over 100 guest speakers will be attending the Philadelphia Science Festival. NextFab Studios is extremely excited to take part in a tradition that will hopefully continue to spark innovation throughout the region.



About NextFab Studio

NextFab Studio is a membership-based, high-tech workshop and prototyping center. It is called Philadelphia’s “Gym for innovators”. NextFab provides a comfortable, clean, and safe workspace with hand tools, 3D printers, computer controlled machine tools, software, and electronic work benches. They have leading instructors and a community of collaborators who are on hand to help to its member’s problem solve and achieve their vision. NextFab has everything its members need to invent, repair, create, and innovate with its co-working space in Philadelphia.



For more information visit www.nextfabstudio.com