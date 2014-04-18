Nexus 5 Works with the ChoeTech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Mobile phone users were concerned that the ChoeTech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad was not compatible with the Nexus 5 mobile phone, however, the technical team at ChoeTech are pleased to announce it is compatible and Nexus 5 owners can boost the power of their mobile phone thanks to the popular wireless charger which is available on Amazon priced just $33.99



The new and improved Choetech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad has become a huge success with mobile phone users. One of the biggest problems people face with their mobile phone is the battery power, running out within hours instead of days as some mobile phone company’s claim. A lot of fans of the Nexus mobile phone were concerned that the Nexus 5 would not be compatible, however people thinking of buying the phone can be assured, the Choetech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JA7HNZO/ available on Amazon does give work with their phone and can give it a full charge.



When wireless charging first came out, a lot of people said it was just a gimmick and nobody would use it, however wireless charging has become a must have for any new phone. Mobile phone users now ask the salesman or woman when buying a new phone if their new mobile phone uses wireless charging and if their phone will be compatible with the Choetech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad. It is believed within the next couple of years all mobile phones will be wireless charging compatible.



For people who have never used wireless charging then they will not understand how important it is for a mobile phone user who struggles with their battery life, but for mobile phone users who have used wireless charging, they will never go back. Thanks to the new and improved ChoeTech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad, charging a mobile phone has become so simplified.



At priced $33.99 on Amazon, the ChoeTech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging has become an important tool for the Nexus 5 mobile, allowing owners of the mobile phone to know they have a charger they can carry around with them and use it when required instead of worrying about their mobile phone having no power.



For more details about the ChoeTech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging for the Nexus 5 please visit http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00JA7HNZO/



About ChoeTech Stadium Wireless Charger Charging Pad

The popular device allows the mobile phone user to charge their phone without worrying about returning home or to the office to find a charging port.