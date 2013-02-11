Nexus Coating Systems Ltd. Has Expanded Its Services to Include Epoxy Coatings

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Nexus Coating Systems Ltd (Nexus) offers epoxy coating services to protect steel and concrete surfaces for their clients or others.



Epoxy resins are thermosetting products known for excellent surface and sub-surface adhesion, mechanical properties, and chemical resistance. The extremely hard coating protects concrete and steel surfaces from corrosive chemicals, wear and tear, heat and liquid spillage. Owner Scott Hawrelechko said, “We are very happy to offer this service to our customers. Epoxy coatings are highly durable and virtually maintenance free which makes them ideal to apply on commercial or industrial surfaces.”



Nexus recently coated the concrete surface of an airplane hangar. Scott Hawrelechko explained that this will allow the owner to utilize the building for years, without fear of harsh chemicals used on and in aircraft.



The epoxy coating application can be completed as part of the painting process or is available to customers separately. Nexus is proud to offer these services throughout the Edmonton and Alberta region.



Nexus offers a variety of services to meet the needs of the customers: Shot blasting, grinding, elastomeric and architectural coatings, new construction, and President Scott Hawrelechko's personal assurance of your satisfaction.



About Nexus

Nexus has been painting institutions, businesses, and condominiums, for over 30 years. Fully insured and with a highly trained staff, Nexus is the finest painting and epoxy contractor in the Edmonton, Alberta area.



Contact Nexus Coating Systems Ltd via their website http://www.ncspainting.ca/ or by telephone at (780) 299-8693.



Media Contact:

Nexus Coating Systems Ltd

Suite 173, 11215 Jasper Ave.

Edmonton, Alberta

T5K 0L5