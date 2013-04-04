Nexus Coating Systems Ltd Is Proud to Become a Member of SSPC

Alberta, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Nexus Coating Systems Ltd (NCS) is proud and honored to join The Society for Protective Coatings (SSPC). As the industry-leading association, SSPC will provide NCS with extraordinary opportunities to assist their customers.



“SSPC is the only non-profit association that is focused on the protection and preservation of concrete, steel and other industrial and marine structures and surfaces through the use of high-performance protective, marine and industrial coatings. SSPC is the leading source of information on surface preparation, coating selection, coating application, environmental regulations, and health and safety issues that affect the protective coatings industry.”

SSPC is the premier source for information and training in the field of protective coatings. SSPC helps to set industry standard for the coatings industry, including health and safety standards that help to protect not only workers, but the general public.



Through their technical publications and training courses, SSPC will help NCS to maintain the edge of technology that their customers now enjoy and allow NCS to assist in developing future technologies.



“We are incredibly proud to become a member of SSPC,” NCS owner, Scott Hawrelechko said. “Through SSPC, we will be able to share information with some of the finest contractors, developers and our customers in the industry.”



Started in 1950, SSPC has nearly 10,000 individual members and over 850 organizational members. As the only non-profit industry association, SSPC has been guiding the rapidly developing protective coating industry since its inception.



