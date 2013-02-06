Nexus Property Management Expands Into Pawtucket

Pawtucket, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- New ‘digs’ for the New Year: Professional property management and tenant placement services will now be available to Rhode Island property owners statewide, as Nexus Property Management expands and opens a new office located at 420 Pawtucket Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.



Many real estate companies are primarily brokerages that focus on sales, with property management being an all-but-forgotten and distant afterthought. But according to Nexus Property Management broker and owner Nicholas D’Agnillo, “We believe in connecting Rhode Island property owners with better living. This means not only helping them manage or acquire new properties, it also means removing the stress of filling a long-standing vacancy, and beyond.”



Nexus Property Management offers a variety of real estate management services, including the advertising and marketing of vacancies, application processing, property leasing and maintenance, and collections and evictions if need be. An example of Nexus’ hands-on approach is the “Rent4U” service, a turnkey solution that helps owners who need assistance with tenant placement in RI or property management in RI but still wish to manage their property’s day-to-day operations.



According to D’Agnillo, the company lives up to its motto (“Connecting You with Better Living”) quite literally. Through the Nexus Property Management Web portal, owners gain access to real-time reports such as tenant payment history and can communicate with the Nexus management team directly. Tenants can use the Web portal to pay rent, submit maintenance requests or view account history.



Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the new Nexus Property Management office is located at 420 Pawtucket Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860, at the corner of Auburn Street. For more information about property management in Rhode Island or tenant placement in Rhode Island, visit the company website: http://www.nexri.com/



