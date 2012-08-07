NexusTabletCentral.com Gives Nexus 7 Fans the Inside Track on All Things Nexus 7

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- The new Google Nexus 7 tablet is hotly tipped to be one of the best selling tech products of the year. It seems like the entire world has been waiting for an Android tablet that can go head to head with Apple’s iconic iPad, and a large number of tech commentators are saying that the Nexus 7 has the potential to do just that.



One website that has been created in the storm of publicity surrounding the new Nexus 7 is NexusTabletCentral.com, a site devoted to news, information and discussion about this new Google tablet.



This large and busy site has no shortage of content. The most prominent area of NexusTabletCentral.com is an up to the minute news section, full of regularly updated editorial content about the tablet. News articles deal with release dates, updates to the system software and other relevant topics. Each article is intelligently and lucidly written, with comprehensive information about the topic in question. It serves as a reliable and timely guide to Nexus 7 happenings.



The usefulness of the site doesn’t begin and end with the news section. NexusTabletCentral.com also reviews apps for the device. Each app is reviewed impartially and comprehensively, with full details about the strengths and weaknesses of the app. The reviews are accompanied by a full color, high-resolution picture.



New Nexus 7 tablet users will appreciate the site’s interesting tutorials, tips and tricks section, which imparts some Nexus 7 wisdom on novices. Readers can learn about many different aspects of the tablet and the software.



The new tablet is one of the most frequently discussed pieces of new technology online, and NexusTabletCentral.com gives enthusiasts a lively and interesting forum to discuss the device.



A spokesperson for the site said:



“The Google Nexus 7 tablet is one of the most talked about pieces of technology to be released this year. We wanted to create a reliable and trustworthy source of information about the tablet, as well as the apps that are available for it. We’re lucky enough to be gaining a lot of attention online for our unbiased and interesting reviews of apps, as well as our regularly updated news section. We’re also looking forward to hosting some lively debates in our online forum. The new Nexus 7 is such an incredible piece of equipment, and we’re incredibly excited to be running this site.”



About NexusTabletCentral.com

NexusTabletCentral.com Started on 1st June 2012, Nexus Tablet Central is the #1 source for Google Nexus Tablets and Nexus 7! It provides news about the latest Nexus 7 Tablet including, reviews, apps, and accessories. It also has a dedicated forum.



For more information please visit http://www.NexusTabletCentral.com