NexusTabletLounge.com Is Grabbing the Attention of Nexus 7 Fans

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Google’s new Nexus 7 Tablet is one of the most anticipated technology product launches of the year. This new 7-inch Android tablet has been heavily hyped, and initial reviews are proving to be very favorable. It’s no surprise that it’s getting people talking.



Giving consumers an opportunity to interact and find the latest news, apps and games is NexusTabletLounge.com, a new forum for Nexus 7 tablet owners, developers, and other interested parties to discuss the specifics of the device.



The site offers individual discussion boards discussing all aspects of the Nexus 7. As well as a lively and active general discussion section, there are sections dealing with games on the device, audio and visual use of the tablet, and even a part of the site devoted to backgrounds and themes for the user interface.



Everyone, from beginners to experienced software developers, is catered to on the forum, and there is a section devoted to discussion of software development for the Nexus 7.



People who are having trouble with their device will find there is an active help section on the Nexus tablet forum. It’s a great place for people to have their technical questions comprehensively answered by the knowledgeable community. New Nexus 7 users will also benefit from FAQs and How-To’s on a number of different topics Nexus related topics.



As well as the new Nexus 7 tablet, the site also hosts discussion forums for the Nexus One and Nexus S phones.



A spokesperson for the site said:



“New devices on the tablet market always generate a lot of discussion and debate, but the launch of the new Google Nexus 7 tablet has caused a huge buzz. Nearly universal enthusiastically positive reviews have further fueled the massive conversation around the device. We wanted to start a Nexus 7 forum for people to discuss all aspects of the Nexus 7 device, as well as the Nexus phones. For us it was also essential that the site gave people a place to discuss every aspect of the device, from the most frivolous game to the most serious development concern. The community has surpassed our expectations with members supporting each other and sharing great resources with other members. ”



About NexusTabletLounge.com

NexusTabletLounge.com is a site dedicated to the discussion to the Google Nexus 7, the new 7-inch Android tablet. The site hosts discussion and debate about all aspects of the device.



For more information please go to http://www.NexusTabletLounge.com