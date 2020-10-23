NFC Academy Is Offering Accredited Homeschool Programs in Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- NFC Academy is a renowned Christian homeschool provider offering accredited College Preparatory homeschool programs from Kindergarten through grade 12. The programs are delivered digitally to full-time, part-time, and transfer students across the US and around the world and promise a great learning experience. NFC Academy allows parents flexibility in their choice of curriculum. Parents may select a print curriculum for K-5th grade, or they can choose the online program for the 3rd-12th grade. Parents can also take on the role of a home teacher for their children from grades K-5 through 7th grade. In the online program, parents can opt to have an experienced and certified instructor lead their students through the online curriculum starting in the 3rd grade.



"Start any time of the year and work on studies anywhere there is access to the internet." said the Academy's spokesperson. "The Academy's high school enables learners to have a fully accredited diploma from an online home school program. Our students set their daily schedules, completing all assignments with the assistance of their certified teachers. The core courses are fully approved by the NCAA to meet academic eligibility requirements for future participation in college athletics. The Academy ensures students have all academic records, including report cards and high school transcripts. Our students know where they are academically because their path to graduation document is completed at high school enrollment and updated each year."



NFC Academy is committed to delivering the best in everything they do. Since their founding, many students have completed the programs. This makes the Academy one of the most sought after homeschool programs. They work tirelessly to ensure that they the best choice for every student by using innovative technology and accredited educational practices. They strive to prepare the students for the future by offering them well-researched programs. New students interested in knowing how to join Christian homeschool programs can get complete Admissions information from the Academy's website.



"Students from both public and private schools can qualify for our homeschool programs, and their grade level for entry is determined by the work they have completed before the point of enrollment," said the company spokesperson. "Registration can be accomplished in just a week or two depending on the availability of student records from the previous school and the time of year. Some seasons are busier than others."



The Academy offers accredited high school programs that are confidence boosters for students and parents across the country. Families can be confident that work completed at the NFC Academy will be highly regarded across all schools, colleges, and universities. The NCAA also approves the Academy's core courses for initial academic eligibility. This is another indication that the NFC Academy continues to meet the highest quality standards for its families. It also offers a dedicated staff and faculty for each student and daily lesson plans as a part of its curriculum.



NFC Academy has brought a different perspective to homeschooling. They have gone the extra mile to provide a Bible-centered educational program for Christian families looking for quality-backed education solutions. With its years of experience, robust reputation, and well-versed teachers, NFC Academy has become the outright favorite for those seeking accredited homeschool program in Florida.



