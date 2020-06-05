NFC Academy Is Offering Accredited Online Christian Homeschool Programs in Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- NFC Academy is a fully accredited institution that provides an accredited online Christian homeschool program to students accommodating their daily schedules in the comfort of their homes. The accredited online Christian homeschool program is print-based for students in elementary from Kindergarten to 2nd grade along with that option for grades 3-5 and online for students in the 3rd grade to 12th grade. To meet the requirements of homeschool families, they have the opportunity to select NFC Academy teachers for their online program grades three-seven or the parent can be the primary teacher. Once the student reaches eighth grade Academy, teachers are the primary teachers.



"We offer a comprehensive package that breaks down each subject and all units within a specific grade for the understanding of the learner. The greatest strength of our program is that the learners get to learn at a pace that they find comfortable without feeling stressed. While a schedule is necessary, it can become flexible to the home needs to a point," Commented the Academy's spokesperson. "To make each lesson more interesting, we have included tests, quizzes, external web links, audio & video clips, and interactive learning games. All these are then complemented by access to the online library, which avails more than enough materials to address the interest of all the students."



NFC Academy is the perfect place to take a child to grow in spirit and a holistic way. The online institution is committed to teaching students using a unique curriculum. NFC Academy has a program that provides a print curriculum for children in Kindergarten - 2nd grade as well as a print curriculum for children in 3rd grade to 5th grade for those who prefer a print program. Everyone gets the same advantages with the schools print curriculum as those on the online application when it comes to daily lesson assignments.



"We, at NFC academy, aim to deliver a well-rounded academic foundation that leads to economic and social mobility. We take pride in developing innovative learning programs that include self-paced and self-directed courses. Our curriculum recognizes that every student is special and brings out their individuality and unique talents," explained the company spokesperson. "As such, our students have a strong belief in their limitless potential and partner with us to make learning a joyful experience. We offer a viable academic foundation that equips our students with the skills necessary for a secure future."



NFC Academy provides a meticulously designed curriculum, the opportunity for a flexible schedule, and a fully certified program that offers excellent results. This makes it the preferred choice of parents. To start admission to NFC Academy, families should complete the secure online application, offer student school records, and any testing scores. Therefore, students looking for the best online homeschool curriculum in Florida can count on NFC Academy.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy is a certified homeschooling school known to have merged modern education with a Biblical worldview. It is known for offering accredited full-time and part-time homeschooling curriculum and programs to students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. With its years of experience and robust reputation, the institution has become the perfect destination for individuals looking for best online homeschool programs in Florida.