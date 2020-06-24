NFC Academy Is Offering an Accredited Christian Homeschool Program Online in Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- Based in Tallahassee Florida, NFC Academy offers quality-backed, fully accredited programs from kindergarten all the way through twelfth grade. With its online homeschool program for grades 3 through 12, all student work is available on their computer. NFC Academy has invested its efforts to provide families with an academic program of excellence with a Biblical worldview. The goal is to offer families an educational opportunity that prepares the children with fully accredited programs that provide students access to the college or career of their choice while also preparing them with foundational principles which allow them to make wise life choices. The NFC Academy programs are not just confined to the USA but are available worldwide, with some of the best, most reasonable tuition costs possible.



"At NFC Academy, we are all about serving homeschool families around the world. We offer homeschool programs with a difference, as we understand the educational needs of our families," said the institution's spokesperson. "Our seasoned and dedicated team is comprised of teachers and administrators whodesigned our homeschool programs that comply with the professional standards of several educational accreditation agencies. Cognia-AdvancEd, the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, and the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools are three of our accreditation partners."



The Academy offers accredited online homeschool high school programs that are confidence boosters for students and parents across the country. They can now be confident that the work completed at the NFC Academy will be highly regarded across all schools, colleges, and universities. The NCAA also approves the Academy's core courses for initial academic eligibility. This is another indication that the Academy continues to meet the highest and most rigorous quality standards for its families.



"NFC Academy provides the best curriculum with various subjects such as Bible 600 which provides a developmental and in-depth academic study of the teachings of the Old and New Testaments with particular emphasis upon the key people, places, and events from the book of Genesis to the book of Revelation," commented the company spokesperson. "History and Geography 600 continues the process of developing in learners an understanding of and appreciation for God's activity as seen in the record of man and his relationships among others."



NFC Academy is not just an ordinary homeschool in the United States. For many years, they have helped students achieve their educational dreams. The Academy offers all the essentials for a child's education. For instance, they have established a secure e-library where students can access all learning materials in the comfort of their own homes. The Academy also engages the parents in the education process to ensure their students get the best results at the end of their studies. The institution does not discriminate with any student during the admission process. In contrast, the Academy observes the utmost transparency and integrity in their admissions process.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy has brought a different perspective to homeschooling. They have gone the extra mile to provide a Bible-centered educational program for Christian families that are seeking quality educational solutions. The Academy is a distinguished provider of quality-backed, accredited, and the best online homeschool curriculum in Florida. It can be a reliable option for parents who desire to provide their children with quality education and solid personal values that can help them grow and mature.