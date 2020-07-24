NFC Academy Is Providing an Accredited Christian Homeschool Program Online in Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- NFC Academy has set benchmarks as a leader in online Christian education to offer quality-backed homeschooling to children from kindergarten through 12th grade. NFC Academy is a private Christian school with an excellent reputation and established credentials. The school is known for offering a wide range of educational programs for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. NFC Academy's educational programs are all presented from a biblical worldview that supports traditional values. Maintaining quality in all areas of education, this growing institution is becoming the perfect choice of an increasing number of parents who look for educational programs with distinction.



"NFC Academy offers the best curriculum with various subjects such as Bible 600 which offers a developmental and in-depth academic study of the teachings of the Old and New Testaments with special emphasis upon the key people, places, and events from the book of Genesis to the book of Revelation," commented the company spokesperson. "History and Geography 600 continues the process of developing in students an understanding of and appreciation for God's activity as seen in the record of man and his relationships with others."



Regardless of the reason parents choose to homeschool their children, it is significant for them to be acquainted with the process and know how to correctly establish the educational foundation in the home. There are a wide variety of teaching or learning 'aids' on the internet. However, the top online homeschool programs will have all the required tools directly on their site with info on how to connect with individuals to get their questions answered, to walk the parents and student through the process and to give them the peace of mind that comes from making the right choice for their children's future success.



"We know that it is essential for parents to be involved in their student's work in a homeschool program. We have that covered for our parents who use our NFC Academy teachers…parents will have `Parent' access in the Portal to monitor their student's work in the online learning program," commented the academy spokesperson. "For those families who select to be the teacher in the online program grades 3-7, they will also have `Teachers' access. The portals will allow them to see each daily assignment's title, the amount of work completed, the due date of the assignment, the completion date, and the final score. And for convenience, there can be more than one Parent Portal for family members."



The Academy offers the best Biblical worldview curriculum on the internet. The curriculum is fully accredited, so parents can be assured that their children are receiving a quality Christian education. They offer accredited programs from kindergarten through high school, and the core courses in high school are NCAA-approved to ensure they meet the required core course eligibility sought by future intercollegiate student athletes. To get started, the family needs to first complete the online application.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy has brought a different perspective to homeschooling. They have gone the extra mile to provide a Bible-centered educational program for Christian families that are looking for quality-backed education solutions. With its years of experience, robust reputation, and well-versed teachers, NFC Academy has become the outright favorite for those looking for homeschool online in Texas, or anywhere in the world, to use the NFC Academy program.