NFC Academy Is Providing Christian Homeschool Curriculum Programs Online

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- NFC Academy is fully accredited and offers a homeschool program for children from Kindergarten through grade 12. The NFC Academy program is a college preparatory curriculum. The Kindergarten through 2nd grade uses a print curriculum while the 3rd to 12th grade work is offered online. Yet, there is a print option available for 3rd-5th grade students whose families prefer the Print Program at these lower grade levels. In the online program, parents have the chance to be the teacher at home in grades 3 through 7, but they can also choose to use the services of an experienced NFC Academy teacher.



"Our institution's programs are fully accredited by the Middle State Association of Colleges and Schools, COGNIA (formerly AdvanceED), and the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. And, our high school courses have been approved by the NCAA," commented the academy spokesperson. "We offer accredited printed curriculum from K-5, and our online programs begin as early as grade 3. We provide families the option for their younger students in grades 3-5 to continue with the printed curriculum or switch in 3rd, 4th, or 5th grade to the online curriculum."



NFC Academy offers an accredited online educational program and a print program to prepare students in a college preparatory program with a Biblical worldview. They will demonstrate motivation, achievement, involvement in learning, and scholarship conducted within the Biblical worldview. An NFC Academy Admissions Specialist is available to assist families with any questions that may arise. And the Enrollment Specialists help parents select their students' courses to guarantee the learners meet all academic requirements. Providing such benefits to their students makes NFC Academy a perfect choice for those looking for accredited homeschools online in Florida.



"Our homeschool program is distinctive as we provide a comprehensive academic program. We do so from a Biblical worldview, teaching students the significance of learning and maintaining personal life values that provide a foundation for making excellent life choices," commented the institution's spokesperson. "Parents that desire to enroll their children in schools with that kind of commitment can contact us. We understand some parents may face challenges because of the cost. We understand this challenge, and that is why we offer affordable homeschooling courses while maintaining academicof excellence and core values."



NFC Academy offers a meticulously designed curriculum, the opportunity for a flexible schedule, and a fully accredited program that delivers excellent results. This makes it the preferred choice of parents. To start admission to NFC Academy, families should complete the secure online application, provide student school records and test scores, and prepare to join the NFC Academy family. There is no surprise, those looking to find homeschool curriculum online in Florida can count on the NFC Academy.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy has brought a different perspective to homeschooling. They have gone the extra mile to provide a Bible-centered educational program for Christian families looking for quality-backed education solutions. Therefore, those looking to find Christian homeschool programs can count on the NFC Academy.



Contact Information



NFC Academy

3000 N Meridian Road

Tallahassee, FL 32312

Phone: 888.407.6327

FAX: 850.386.7163

Website: https://www.nflcacademy.com/