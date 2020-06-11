NFC Academy Is Providing Christian Online Homeschool Programs in Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2020 -- NFC Academy is a Christian institution that offers a fully accredited online homeschool program to students that accommodates their daily schedules and is completed in the comfort of their own homes. The accredited Christian homeschool program is print-based for learners in elementary from kindergarten to 2nd grade, with the option to continue the print-based curricula for grades 3-5. And, the NFC Academy online program is available for learners in the 3rd grade through 12th grade. Additionally,homeschool families can select NFC Academy teachers for their online program grades 3-7, or the parent can be the primary teacher. Once the student reaches 8th grade, Academy teachers are the primary teachers.



"Our duty is to bring the future of education to the homes in the US as well as worldwide," said the company spokesperson. "We provide the best homeschooling programs accredited by Cognia, the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, and Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. Our services are backed up by a competitive, flexible, and transparent fee structure. We accept payments annually, monthly, or semi-annually. We also offer discounts to missionary families, families of active first responders, active or retired military families, and families with multiple children attending the NFC Academy."



In the early stages of learning from kindergarten to the second grade, NFC Academy only offers a print curriculum because of the hands-on attention required of students at these ages. Parents with these young students have the role of taking them through all of their lessons and ensuring their daily work is completed. However, NFC Academy has a different model for students from the third grade to high school who get to take their lessons online with the assistance of a dedicated Academy teacher. And, the parent has the option to be the teacher in the online program up through the seventh grade.



"The parents' role in homeschooling programs is essential as they are the first point of contact and serve as a guide," commented the academy's spokesperson. "We have Academy teachers who are engaged to provide instruction and assistance, but there must be an active participant to assist in the learning progress. To ease parents' duties, we provide a parent portal that they can use to log in at any time and regularly check their students' work. Our team also provides technical support to help resolve any issues that may arise as students use our online programs."



NFC Academy offers a meticulously designed curriculum, the opportunity for a flexible schedule, and a fully accredited program that delivers excellent results. This makes it the preferred choice of parents across the US and around the world. To gain admission to the NFC Academy, families should complete the secure online application, provide student school records, and any testing scores. When they do, they will join those looking for the best online homeschool curriculum in Florida who count on the NFC Academy for all of their K-12 needs.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy is a homeschool academy based in Tallahassee, Florida. With many years of experience, they are offering fully accredited part-time and full-time homeschool programs for Kindergarten through 12th grade. NFC Academy is the number one partner of all who are interested in getting the best affordable homeschool programs. The college preparatory program we offer is suited for the contemporary student and is continuously monitored to keep up with the highest educational standards.