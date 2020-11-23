NFC Academy Is the Go-to Resource for Availing Accredited Homeschooling Programs for Kindergarten to Grade 12

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2020 -- NFC Academy's primary focus is on providing students from elementary levels through high school an online homeschool program that has been fully accredited and professionally designed to prepare them for college. They aim at offering online programs for 3rd-12th grades, where all student work is available on their computer, tablet, or other devices. The program at NFC Academy is a college preparatory program aimed at getting students ready for their next milestone as they work toward their high school graduation. Parents can choose to be the home teacher for students in a 3rd-7th grade or have NFC Academy teachers for all classes.



"With our painstakingly designed homeschool programs, we desire to ignite the passion for learning in students. Therefore, we count on several media programs, including external web links, audio-video clips, interactive learning games, quizzes, and off-computer assignments, for making our courses rewarding and interesting," said the institution's spokesperson. "Besides academic excellence, all our homeschooling programs help children grow in all areas of life. This is because our educational programs revolve around a Biblical worldview. Just like other regular Christian schools, we at NFC Academy give a lot of importance to the development of essential values in children."



NFC Academy online program grades 3-12 have talented and passionate teachers who nurture children by giving them a quality education that's designed to mold them into responsible adults. The home parent is the teacher in the K-2 program and can also be the home teacher in the online program grades 3-7. Christian parents determined to see their children have a foundation in a Biblical worldview do not have to compromise the quality of curriculum. They can contact the NFC Academy where their experts prepare children for success in college and life.



"Students from both public and private schools may qualify for the accredited home school online programs, and the level of entry is determined by the work they have completed before the point of enrollment," explained the institution spokesperson. "Registration can be accomplished in one to two weeks depending on the month a parent intends to join the Academy, as some seasons are busier than others."



The search for students to join online homeschool programs in Florida that will prepare them for academic success and excellence in their daily living comes to an end at NFC Academy. All the core factors are seamlessly integrated by the Academy, providing their students a first class accredited program. The NFC Academy program is focused beyond the grade that any student is in, always preparing them for the "next step," to guide each learner in their choices well beyond high school into college and their careers.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy is a private school offering a fully accredited K-12 program for homeschool families. This Christian education program comes with a Biblical worldview. The NFC Academy programs are designed to provide students with academic achievement, engagement in learning, scholarship, and creativity. NFC Academy focuses on engaging the learner not only in achieving excellence but also in making wise life choices. With robust experience and top quality homeschool programs, NFC Academy serves as a reliable institution for those seeking to join best online homeschool in Florida.



Contact Information



NFC Academy

3000 North Meridian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312,

Phone 888.407.6327,

FAX - 850.386-7163

Web: https://www.nflcacademy.com/