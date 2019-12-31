NFC Academy Meets the Most Pressing Demands of Elementary Education in the Country

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- Personalized teaching is one of the key aspects of a successful homeschooling program. This is perhaps one of the important reasons for parents to consider the best online homeschool like the NFC Academy. They have greater freedom to focus on holistic child development. The Academy emphasizes the value of character instruction that encourages the younger generation to develop and strengthen their skills, overcome their weakness, and make meaningful and productive contributions in all areas.



The Academy offers dedicated resource assistants to every student for creating an environment where children receive individualized training. This translates to a teacher having more time with the student to understand his/her strengths, weakness, and personality. Understanding the child at a deep-rooted level helps NFC teachers to develop or formulate a pedagogical strategy catered to the child's requirements and capabilities. The Academy provides both print and online learning with K-5 print curriculum and grades 3-12 with an online curriculum.



Speaking at a recent educational seminar, the administrator for the Academy said, "Our 2nd grade curriculum uses the LIFEPAC program for History, Language Arts, Bible, Math, and Science. This print-based curriculum includes traditional Christian family values, along with helping students achieve academic excellence. Our books are engaging, brightly illustrated, and designed to invoke curiosity and love for learning. NFC Academy's lesson planner allows parents to plan their day and devote time to their child's interest. We are a fully accredited institution K-12 with our high school core courses being approved by the NCAA."



Along with standard subjects, the NFC Academy offers an elementary Spanish elective for homeschool 2nd grade curriculum. It is designed to be a fun and interactive experience for young learners who gain their first exposure to the Spanish language. Each unit is created with content originating directly from Spanish stories and legends. It focuses on vocabulary enhancement through fun activities like games, songs, and stories. This optional course helps children gain language proficiency and begin conversing in simple phrases and sentences.



The NFC Academy offers standardized tests and grading systems. The Academy's Grade Central electronic grade book is a centralized destination for parents to verify their child(ren) grades.



In the print program a dedicated resource support assistant helps parents with any questions concerning record maintenance. The assistant is also charged with the duty of creating each semester's report cards by referring to the grades in the electronic grade book. Parent portals are also offered to equip parents with first-hand information about their child's progress.



