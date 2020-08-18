NFC Academy Offers Accredited Online Homeschool Programs for High School Students in Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- NFC Academy is an accredited homeschool that offers quality online programs for full time, part-time, and international learners. Their curriculum covers kindergarten through grade 12. Grades 3-12 are provided online through an internet based learning program. In contrast, a printed curriculum is used for the youngers students in kindergarten through 2nd grade. The printed curriculum is also available for grades 3-5. The academy's goal is to provide students with the best academic program with a Biblical worldview. The school is fully accredited with state and regional accrediting authorities; hence they offer the highest standard of educational excellence to their students.



In the NFC Academy, parents have the option to be the teacher through grade 7. Some families take advantage of the online teacher training program, the school spokesperson stated. "If a parent wants to train to become their own children's teacher, , we have them covered. We provide specific programs on teacher training, including video training and an NFC Academy Resource Teacher, who will answer their questions throughout the year. When a parent needs assistance, our staff is always ready to help."



The most important thing for all levels of schools is accreditation. NFC Academy being the best-accredited homeschool in Texas and Florida, aims at providing students with the best homeschool education in the region and across the country. Parents can have confidence in the online homeschool programs offered by the NFC Academy since they have been accredited by COGNIA (formerly AdvancED), the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, and the National Council for Private School Accreditation.



"People around the world have different worldviews. What one believes to be true, good or bad, will drive his decisions, emotions, and actions. A Biblical worldview is based on the word of God." The spokesperson said,we deliver our Christian school curriculum based onthis worldview.. We believe in the existence of God our creator. Students will receive an excellent curriculum, but also learn knowing that the Bible has the true answers to life's questions."



If you are looking to join the best accredited online high school, NFC Academy is the school for you. The NFC Academy high school core course have been approved by the NCAA, allowing NFC Academy student athletes to compete at the next level after graduation. Moreover, the academy offers high school students an exceptional academic experience where students have the option to complete regular college preparatory classes or honor classes..



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy is a private Christian school that offers online accredited homeschool programs. Parents do not have to go looking for the best online homeschool elementary, since this academy provides the best education. Full-time missionary families, military families, full-time ministry families, are all offered tuition discounts. Additionally, discounts are provided to first responders, including fire fighters, paramedics, law enforcement, and also to families with several children enrolled in the academy.