NFC Academy Offers Certified Christian Homeschool Programs Online in Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- NFC Academy is a private academy specializing in top notch and reliable Christian homeschooling services. The institution delivers certified homeschooling programs to all students from Kindergarten through high school. The programs are offered digitally to full-time, part-time, and transfer students across the US and worldwide and promise a great learning experience. NFC Academy allows parents flexibility in their choice of curriculum. Parents may select a print curriculum for K-5th grade or choose the online program for the 3rd-12th grade. Parents can also take on a home teacher's role for their children from grades K-5 through 7th grade. In the online program, parents can opt to have an experienced and certified instructor lead their students through the online curriculum starting in the 3rd grade.



"If there is a stage where children want to have a sense of independence, it is when they are teens and are becoming more independent in their learning habits," commented the institution's spokesperson. "While our program is highly flexible and gives them the freedom to tailor their daily learning periods, it also requires a significant measure of self-discipline that will be helpful as the students move on to college in a few years. By having developed a solid foundation in high school while working at home, studying in the university or college becomes easier to handle, resulting in excellence during those important years."



NFC Academy offers a Daily Lesson Planner for K-5 in their print program that provides the student with the actual daily work to complete in each subject. This smart tool helps to bring about the timely completion of the required coursework. The courses are delivered digitally for grades 3-12 in the online program, but students from 3rd through 5th grade are provided a print curriculum option. Parents can act as teachers for their children through grade 7 or have NFC Academy certified teachers take their child through the online courses in grades 3-12.



"During this pandemic, our students' education has not been disrupted. Unlike many schools which have closed due to the pandemic, we are still able to deliver our online learning programs to students," commented the institution's spokesperson when speaking about the benefits of homeschooling. "We offer the best Christian homeschool programs; hence we provide the best education to our students. With Biblical based homeschooling, children are safe, and parents can strengthen their children's values. Learning at home will spare children the risk of experiencing bad peer influence."



One possibly overlooked aspect of NFC Academy is an affordable, transparent, and flexible pricing policy across all programs. Parents have the option to make their payments by using the convenient automatic monthly payment option or the semi-annual or annual payment options. A range of discounts is available to assist the family. For the benefit of those looking at online homeschool curriculum, NFC Academy provides access to an extensive online library, various easy-to-use web tools, and study videos for daily assignments.



NFC Academy is a certified private school that offers students the option of studying at home. Their programs run from Kindergarten through high school. The Middle States Association, COGNIA, and the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools have accredited them, and the NCAA has approved their high school core courses. NFC Academy is a one-stop choice for learners to join best-accredited homeschools providing Kindergarten courses through grade twelve.



