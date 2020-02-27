NFC Academy Offers Comprehensive Homeschool Curriculum

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- NFC Academy is a leading distance education school based in Tallahassee, FL. The school offers homeschool programs for students from kindergarten to grade twelve with an online program for 3rd-12th grade and a print (books) program for K-5th grade. Their programs range from elementary, middle school, and high school. During learning sessions, teachers give the students learning materials, homework, and tests online. The students in the online program will work from their computers and submit all lessons for grading using their computer. Those in the print program will have their curriculum materials shipped to their location. NFC Academy programs are available to families in the USA and just about anywhere around the world as we welcome international students.



Speaking about international students, the Academy's spokesperson remarked, "Our Academy welcomes students from other countries to the online and print education programs. We assure you of the best services with the only requirement being the need for dependable internet access for the online program. Our fully accredited programs are available to all students in kindergarten through high school. We also offer print programs for K-5th grade, which will have us mail you all the learning materials you need. We will help you to achieve your goals and objectives."



NFC Academy offers the top 1st-grade homeschool curriculum in the United States. The accredited 1st grade program uses the curriculum from Christian homeschool LIFEPAC for subjects including language arts, science, math, history, and Bible. LIFEPAC is a print-based curriculum with an engaging and highly illustrated workbook curriculum that contains lessons and hands-on activities. All of the curriculum is from a biblical worldview that supports Christian family values along with academic excellence.



Speaking about 2nd-grade curriculum, the Academy's spokesperson continued, "We have the top 2nd-grade homeschool curriculum in our print program. The accredited curriculum also uses the Christian homeschool LIFEPAC program for the subjects in second grade. For all of our print program grades the curriculum is supported by the NFC Academy Daily Lesson Planner which is a tool for parents to stay on target for completing their work. The Planner shows the daily assignments for the whole year to guide our parents and students to exactly how much to complete each day ensuring you finish your school year on time. The curriculum provides the core courses for each elementary grade including Bible, history, language arts, math and science. The Academy resource assistant will be with you throughout the course to answer any questions you may have."



For those looking for the best online program NFC Academy offers a comprehensive 5th-grade homeschool curriculum online and other grades is the top choice. The online curriculum covers courses in the Bible, language arts, history, math and science with electives in health quest, and Spanish. The Bible offers a developmental and in-depth study of Bible teachings, including the old and new testaments. History and geography help to develop the understanding of the students about American history and geography. Language arts builds the development of their communication skills, which include reading, speaking, writing, and listening. The math course focuses on numerical literacy, number skills, and geometric concepts while science studies the cells, ecology, plants and animals, geology, energy, natural life cycle, and properties of matter.



About NFC Academy

