NFC Academy Provides an Online Christian Homeschooling Program

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- NFC Academy is a Florida-based private Christian school offering homeschool students with a comprehensive online curriculum presented from a Biblical worldview. The Academy's online school program begins in the 3rd grade and includes middle and high school grades. The Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools, the Florida Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, and Cognia (formerly AdvancEd) accredit the Academy, and the NCAA has approved the high school core courses. As such, this fully accredited academy concentrates on encouraging students toward productive learning and toward becoming tomorrow's leaders. Students who are interested in the NFC Academy can enroll as either full-time or part-time students.



"During this pandemic, our students' educations have not been disrupted. Unlike many other schools which have closed due to the pandemic, we are still able to offer our online learning programs to students," commented the institution's spokesperson when speaking about the benefits of homeschooling. "We offer accredited homeschools programs; hence we provide the best education to our students. With Biblical based homeschooling, children are safe, and parents can strengthen their children's values. Learning from home will spare children the risk of engaging in bad peer influence."



The core high school courses are NCAA approved, and are meant to develop essential abilities for educational success. Further, their online homeschool curriculum programs for students in the 3rd grade through the 7th grade is accessible on their computer. For students in Kindergarten through 2nd grade, their program is mainly print-based; however, those in 3rd grade through the 5th grade can also utilize the print-based curriculum if they are not ready yet to do the online program. The Academy has a daily lesson planner for all grades in the print program which lays out each day's work in each subject. The parent is the teacher at home in the print program. A resource teacher is assigned to assist the parent teacher when needed. . The Academy will give parents the option of being the home teacher from 3rd grade through the 7th grade in the online program, or they may choose to have the qualified NFC Academy teachers for their online students. Starting in the 8th grade, Academy teachers are the primary teachers as students are progressing to high school.



"The application is made online through our website," said the institution's spokesperson when asked about the Academy application process. "Students should fill out all the marked fields with the correct details then click the send button, and we will receive the application. Immediately after doing this, someone from the Academy's central office and admission's office will be in contact with them."



NFC Academy is not just an ordinary homeschool in the United States. For many years, they have assisted students in achieving their educational goals. The Academy offers all the essentials for a child's education. For instance, they have established a secure e-library where students can access all learning materials in the comfort of their own homes.



About NFC Academy

NFC Academy is a one-stop choice for students intending to join Christian homeschool programs for Kindergarten through grade twelve. The fully accredited homeschool program offered by NFC Academy works in preparing students for college upon graduation.



