NFC Academy's Online Elementary Programs for Grades 2nd to 4th Cover a Comprehensive Curriculum

Tallahassee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- NFC Academy's year-round programs work as per the schedules and learning requirements of busy parents. No matter when they start, the Academy provides 180 school days for students enrolling in grades 2nd to 5th. The program gives an opportunity to discover learning for elementary level using a challenging academic curriculum. For the 2nd grade, the Academy provides a print program providing brightly illustrated books for subjects like math concepts, bible, history, science, and language arts.



NFC Academy's 2nd-grade homeschool curriculum online comes with a daily lesson planner. Using this planner, parents can prepare daily assignments for each course throughout the school year. The workbooks are not only easy to learn but also provide hands-on activities appropriate for the children in this grade. The subjects include language arts, bible, history, mathematics, science, and Middlebury Elementary Spanish as an elective.



Speaking about their online curriculum, the Course Administrator at NFC Academy said, "At NFC, we support the homeschooling in our print program for grades kindergarten to 5th with a Resource Support Assistant. This Resource Assistant will stay with you throughout the school year for resolving questions related to grading, curriculum, or lesson planners. This helps complete the assignments within the target date. While preparing the lesson planners and guides, we keep in mind the typical holidays applicable to school settings."



When families select our online courses for 3rd-5th grades, the parents can become the primary teacher, or they can choose an experienced educator from the Academy as the primary teacher. It offers the best 3rd to 5th-grade homeschool curriculum online to make learning easier at home.



The curriculum is easy to access from any device. To see and try lessons and have a good understanding of the online program, students can visit Do A Lesson Now page to work on a course based on the specified curriculum before enrolling. The online program has its own grade book and daily work includes daily lessons, periodic quizzes, online labs for science, tests and more. Holidays like Christmas break, Thanksgiving, summer break, or spring break are applicable to online courses as well, or families may take breaks at other times if that better fits their schedule. Traditional holidays are built into the students schedules although they have the option to work any holidays they wish to.



Apart from the excellent and comprehensive curriculum, NFC Academy also takes care of students' records, including the report cards. Report cards for each semester will be available to view on the parent portal at all times. The Academy also sends official school copies and results of standardized testing which is done in the spring semester.



NFC Academy provides homeschooling opportunities to students from any nationality, ethnicity, or race. It has the best 4th-grade homeschool curriculum along with courses for every grade from kindergarten to high school. Students looking to enroll in any course can check the fully accredited programs on the Academy's website for more details.



