Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- "Near Field Communication (NFC) Market to 2016 - Increased Availability of NFC Embedded Handsets Key for Higher Market Penetration



Summary



GBI Research’s report, “Near Field Communication (NFC) Market to 2016 - Increased Availability of NFC Embedded Handsets Key for Higher Market Penetration”, provides key information and analysis on the NFC market. NFC is a wireless or contactless communication technology based on International Organization for Standardization (ISO), European Computers Manufacturers Association (ECMA) and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) standards. It is comparable with other existing technologies, such as MIFARE and FeliCa. The main application areas of NFC-based integrated circuits (ICs) are for mobile based payments in the retail segment and for transportation ticketing.



NFC-based mobile handsets can also be used for peer to peer communication, to download data from smart posters and for use as virtual identity cards. GBI Research expects the NFC market to grow at a CAGR of 68.8% from 2011–2016. Among the different form factors available for NFC IC integration, GBI Research expects the SIM-based model and the handset embedded model to gain the most market share in the future.



The report provides market size figures from 2010–2016 for different NFC secure element (SE) form factors used, and for key NFC end user market applications. The report also discusses the NFC ecosystem and its partners, and the different business models that could be potentially deployed.



Scope



- Technological overview of NFC, the basic standards used and the timeline of development.

- Market size analysis for different SE form factors, such as MicroSD, stickers, tags, embedded SE and Universal integrated circuit card (UICC).

- Comparisons of NFC with other contactless communication technologies, such as MIFARE, FeliCa, Square and Bluetooth 4.0.

- Key NFC end user applications, such as retail, marketing, transportation, identity cards and automotive, are analyzed with market revenues and market shares.

- Market size for the NFC IC market in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. This is forecast until 2016.

- Market size and analysis of key regions, such as the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), Australia and New Zealand, North America and Europe, in terms of sales revenue and sales volume. This is forecast until 2016.

- Discusses the NFC ecosystem and its partners, and the different business models that can be potentially deployed.

- Expert views and comments from various organizations and companies, such as GSMA, Sequent Software Inc, Mobey Forum, Comprion and Stollmann are included.

- Comprehensive profiles of key companies such as Sony Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Oberthur Technologies, Mastercard, NFC Forum and Gemalto are provided.



Reasons to buy



- Exploit growth opportunities across various SE IC form factors specific to the global NFC market.

- What is the future demand potential of different end user applications in the NFC market? – Identify, understand and capitalize.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends, research and developments that are driving the NFC market globally.

- Understand the competitors operating in the NFC market from company and organization profiles.

- Have an in-depth understanding of the NFC market from technical and commercial perspectives



To view table of contents please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/63765/near-field-communication-nfc-market-to-2016-increased-availability-of-nfc-embedded-handsets-key-for-higher-market-penetration.html