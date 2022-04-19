New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global NFC Payments Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the NFC Payments Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Gemalto (Netherlands), Infineon (Germany), Ingenico (France), Wirecard (Germany), Verifone (United States), Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), IDEMIA (France), On Track Innovations (Israel), Identiv (United States), CPI Card Group (United States).



Market Trends:

- Technological advancements as the major mobile payment trends have enabled significant growth of the NFC Payments

- The emerging trend of Biometric authentication in NFC payments



Over the years some huge technological advancements in the department of finance and payments have seen. The intervention of technology has totally changed the way to make payments today. With internet banking, mobile banking, and mobile wallet payments, users no longer are dependent on cash. With time, users are witnessing new technologies being used to make the payment experience better than ever. And one of these technologies is NFC.NFC payments which are also known as contactless payments have gained immense popularity throughout the world. NFC stands for Near Field Communication. Itâ€™s a technology that enables users to securely transmit and receive information through their phones over a short-range (usually 4 cm). NFC is an upgrade of the existing RFID technology which combines both the reader and the smartcard interface into a single device.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Component (Service, Solutions), Industry Verticals (Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, BFSI, Transportation and logistics, Others), Technology (Radiofrequency identifications, Near field communication, Host card emulation), Payment mode (Smartphone, Smart card, And, Others)



Opportunities:

- Rising demand for wearable payment devices, and growing internet penetration, an expanding mobile subscriber base, and the rising number of IoT devices, an increasing number of developed and emerging economies across the world are witnessing a significant



Market Drivers:

- Increased customer satisfaction and improved loyalty programs

- Enhanced purchase experience



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Influencers and their development strategies

In August 2020 Apple acquires the Mobeewave payments firm for USD 100 Million company which works on a technology to turn iPhones into mobile payment terminals. The company's technology, which only requires an NFC chip to work, allows users to tap on their smartphone or credit card to another device for processing payment.

In August 2020 Paytm introduced its new PoS device for contactless payments, it is India's first pocket Android point-of-sale (PoS) device for contactless ordering and payments.



