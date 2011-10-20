NFL Ticket Sales Heat Up for Website nfltix.net

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2011 -- According to nfltix.net, the leading Website for buying NFL tickets, ticket buying is heating up around the country at the 2011 NFL season six-week mark.



As the half-way point of the 2011 NFL season draws near, the excitement across the country heats up for many teams such as Green Bay, Detroit, New England, New Orleans, Buffalo, San Diego and San Francisco who are all big winners at the all important half-season. While those and other teams are bound to move up and down in the stats, the only thing that is certain at this point is that almost every game will be exciting.



The NFL ticket representatives at nfltix.net say they are quite busy helping people from around the country buy NFL tickets for upcoming AFC and NFC matchups. Their top-notch customer service, low prices and multiple delivery options make buying NFL football tickets a snap. Football enthusiasts know that their inventory is updated in real-time with 3D map views of each NFL stadium and graphic-interface of ticket availability. “Each NFL team page shows the full-season schedule, and unlike Ticketmaster, our customers get to see every section, row, and seat for all NFL tickets for sale to any game,” said the nfltix.net representative.



Anyone can easily call the Website’s ticket reps toll-free during regular business hours to check on new and existing orders, delivery status, or ask other related questions. Buyers of NFL football tickets can simply click on a team link on the Website, pick the game day, and purchase their tickets with any major credit card knowing that their purchase will be safe & secure with the Website’s SSL-checkout system.



Depending on the location and date of the football game, delivery (either via FedEx or printable 'e-tickets') and local pickup are available for most games. Buyers can even purchase tickets an hour before kickoff. The Websites representatives remind everyone that football ticket prices vary from team-to-team and day-to-day, and since the Website is a secondary ticket broker, the majority of the Website’s inventory is sold above face value.



Once the tickets are ordered either online or by telephone, buyers will receive a confirmation e-mail including a FedEx tracking number to follow the progress of their shipment online. Tickets purchased near or on the game day can also be picked up at the stadium or printed online as an e-ticket. For more information or to make a purchase, please visit http://www.nfltix.net



About Nfltix.net

Nfltix.net is the premier Website for purchasing NFL Tickets for pre season, regular season and playoff games. Every AFC and NFC team and game is represented. Buyers can purchase tickets online or by phone and view an online map of available seating for each team, game and stadium.