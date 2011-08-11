Premiere NFL Ticket purchase Website Announces Ticket Sales for 2011 Season

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2011 -- buynfltickets.com, the premiere online source for purchasing NFL tickets is pleased to announce the availability of tickets for all 32 NFL football teams for the 2011 NFL season. In March 2011, team owners declared a lockout, creating the game’s first work stoppage since 1987. With the end of the NFL lockout officially occurring on August 4, the rush is on to purchase tickets for upcoming games of the 2011 season.



As always, the Website offers a variety of ways to purchase tickets ranging from individual tickets per game as well as season tickets. Fans purchasing NFL football tickets have the option of FedEx 2-Day, overnight and Saturday delivery at extra cost. When available, NFL tickets can be sent via TicketFast where the tickets are e-mailed directly to the purchaser after order confirmation and then printed from a computer. Another game day option is will-call, allowing the purchaser to pick up the tickets at the stadium with photo identification.



NFL Tickets .com offers some of the lowest prices in the industry, making this season the best purchase option with the inevitable rush for tickets. Even during less eventful seasons, ticket prices can still fluctuate from time to time based on matchups and rivalries, which can raise ticket prices above normal levels.



Game day ticket buyers will find themselves in competition with thousands of last-minute buyers, thereby raising the price of those tickets. Buying NFL Tickets early from the premiere NFL tickets Website ensures the largest selection in terms of seat selection as well as the best possible price. Seasonal fluctuations are no problem as NFL tickets purchased for any game not played are 100 percent refundable.



Representatives at buynfltickets.com are ready to help fans navigate ticket buying options through live customer support via ‘myticketrep’ on AIM or Yahoo Instant Messenger 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Despite the possibility that ticket representatives may be quite busy as the season gets underway, fans will find the help they need. “Preseason games are already underway and the lockout had everyone fearing a shortened or even non-existent season,” said a buynfltickets.com representative. We expect there to be somewhat of a mad rush, but we’re prepared to help every fan find the football tickets they want at the best price possible.”



Fans with general questions can email Website ticket representatives at info@buynfltickets.com for more information. To learn more about the premier source for NFL tickets, please visit http://www.buynfltickets.com