NFL's Anthony Fasano Teams Up with Go the Distance for Autism

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Go the Distance for Autism is pleased to announce that Anthony Fasano, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs will attend the bike event on Sunday, May 4, 2014 at the Westfield Garden State Plaza. Fasano will host a meet & greet and take photos with guests, signing autographs. Attendees will also be treated to an interactive football toss with the NFL star in the family fun zone from 12pm – 2pm.



“I want to be at the bike event to show my support for the families, volunteers, staff and most importantly the kids,” Fasano said. “I’m honored to be a small part of the greater autism community. It’s awesome to see the culmination of months of work and dedication. I’m looking forward to a great time!”



Bikers and guests will also enjoy numerous other exciting activities and entertainment to celebrate the event’s fifth anniversary. There will be DJ’s, bounce houses, an obstacle course, football & basketball games, delicious food, a special musical performance by School of Rock.



Interested in attending the event?



Go the Distance for Autism is a collaborative fundraising effort supporting children and adults with autism by four northern New Jersey organizations – Alpine Learning Group in Paramus, the EPIC School in Paramus, Garden Academy in Maplewood, and REED Academy in Oakland. To date, the event has raised over $500,000 through sponsorships and donations. For more information please visit www.gtd4autism.org , but hurry as registration will close on Saturday, May 3rd!



To date, premier event sponsors include Allied Barton; Ellkay; North Jersey Brain & Spine Center; Ramsey Auto Group; and TD Bank. Platinum sponsors include Callahan and Fusco; Columbia Bank; Cullari, Carrico, Soojian, Burke, LLC; GNYHA Ventures, Inc.; Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates, PA; Kearny Federal Saving; Oritani Charitable Bank Foundation; and Rose & Edward Dryer Philanthropic Foundation. Diamond sponsors are: ABNOTE CORPORATE, ACT-TEK, Bederson and Company, Budget Blinds of Paramus and Ridgewood, Dello Russo Laser Vision, EisnerAmper, Evolution Construction, Infusion Development, Investors Savings Bank, Jordan & Jordan, Kindersmiles, Kirkland & Ellis, Lapatka Associates, Macy's, Mayer Brown, Mayerson & Associates, Miss Patti's School of Dance, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney - NJ Branch, Pashman Stein, Peter Winik Productions, Progenity, Smith Mazure, Spine & Sports Medicine of HoHokus, Stop & Shop NY Metro Division, Sussan & Greenwald, Esqs., Tarpey Group, Valley National Bank; and Willis. Special thanks to Westfield Garden State Plaza; mybergen.com; 201 Family and Jack Daniels Motors.



About the Schools

Alpine Learning Group, The EPIC School, Garden Academy and REED Academy are non-profit organizations located in northern NJ that provide educational and behavioral services to children and adults with autism. Autism is a neurobiologically-based developmental disability that emerges during a child’s first three years of life. Individuals with autism display marked impairments in communication and social skills as well as a restricted range of interests and behavior.



For more information, please visit http://www.alpinelearninggroup.org - http://www.epicschool.org - http://www.gardenacademy.org and http://www.reedacademy.org