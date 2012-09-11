NFLTickets.me Website Now Has Washington Redskins Tickets on Sale for All FedEx Field Home Games

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Premiere NFL Tickets website NFLTickets.me is pleased to announce that they now have Home Game Washington Redskins tickets for sale. The NFL tickets broker is a subsidiary of WebTicketStore with more than 10,000 happy customers since 2007.



While Washington Redskins fans have always come out in force for their team, anticipation of the 2012 season is already shaping up to be one where home game tickets go even faster than in the past. Fortunately, premiere NFL tickets website NFLTickets.me has just announced that they will have Washington Redskins tickets for all FedEx Field home games available for sale starting now.



“FedEx Field has been setting highest season attendance records for the last six years,” said an NFLTickets.me representative. “The excitement continues to build from their strong preseason games showing, so we’re urging Washington Redskins fans to order their home game tickets for their favorite Redskins matchups as early as possible.”



With a strong showing by its young talent in the preseason where the Redskins won two of their three games, their fans are fired up about the possibility of a new era of Redskins football this season. With Robert Griffin III shining in the 30-17 preseason victory over the Colts, what looks like a strong running game for offense and a strong defensive line of young players, 2012 season expectations have risen even further. Consequently, Redskins tickets are sure to be a hot commodity this season as hometown fans want to be on hand for what they anticipate will be a strong season showing.



NFL tickets for sale through NFLTickets.me will beat any competitor’s price on NFL tickets in the same stadium section, and prices are up to 50-percent lower than at other outlets. Discount codes for newsletter subscribers and regular visitors make buying NFL tickets from NFLTickets.me even more affordable. Some discount NFL ticket prices are so low that they’re below face value.



NFL fans can find tickets for all 32 teams and each stadium’s entire inventory of available tickets at NFLTickets.me. Ticket delivery is guaranteed with buyers able to track their tickets every step of the way. While the first home matchup on September 22 has yet to be announced, Redskins fans can find tickets for every home matchup starting with the Bengals on September 23 and the last regular season home game against the Cowboys on December 30 at http://nfltickets.me/washington-redskins-tickets/



NFLTickets.me shoppers will find a user-friendly, simple interface where they can search by team name, date, location or keyword. In addition to NFL Tickets, the website also features the latest NFL news. “Football fans come to us because they know that they can get the tickets for their favorite NFL teams for less than they would pay at any other source,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://nfltickets.me/



About NFLTickets.me

NFLTickets.me is a subsidiary of WebTicketStore and has been brokering NFL tickets for all 32 teams since 2007 as well as providing tickets to the most popular events nationwide. Their more than 10,000 happy customers have enjoyed lower prices than can be found at any other website. All tickets have guaranteed delivery with buyers able to track shipment.