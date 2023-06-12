NFT Games Market May See a Big Move : Ubisoft, LeewayHertz, DMarket

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of NFT Games Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the NFT Games market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

LeewayHertz (United States), DMarket (United States), Juego Studios Private Limited (India), TOKYOTechie (India), Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd(India), Ubisoft (France), Roundhouse Media (United States), Pioneer Media Holdings Inc (United Kingdom)



Scope of the Report of NFT Games

NFTs are also known as Non-Fungible Tokens that have virtual tokens that act as certificates of ownership for digital assets. NFT Games is a blockchain-based project. It helps to convert game currency into cryptocurrency.NFT Games is the combination of players then export the same currency to other Supported games and use it to buy a game virtual assets, coins, rewards, etc it helps to create an open window for players to create, collect, sell and trade assets. Geographically North America is leading for highest adoption for NTF Games platform due to wide application for developers, gamers, and collectors. The demand for the market is huge that is propelling the market growth over the forecast period



On December 2021 Ubisoft is the first major gaming company to launch In-Game NFTs



On December 2021 Pioneer acquires NFT games studio Roundhouse Media. The main reason for acquisition helps to scale up the NFT gaming vertical.



The Global NFT Games Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Trade assets, Gamers, Collectors), End Use (Game Developer, Players, Spectators), Game Category (Avatars, Cars, Clothes, Weapons, Baseball, NBA cards, Other)



Market Opportunities:

- It helps to open up the opportunity for players to earn money by playing games



Market Drivers:

- NFT Games is more energy-efficient than Proof-of-Work



Market Trend:

- It helps to create transparency between buyer and seller by using blocks chain technology with help of a single server



What can be explored with the NFT Games Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global NFT Games Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in NFT Games

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global NFT Games Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global NFT Games Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global NFT Games Market Forecast



