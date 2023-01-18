NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- The latest released on Global NFT in E-Commerce Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360 view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving NFT in E-Commerce marketplace and future outlook to 2028. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the listed companies profiled in the report are Opensea (United States), Blockchain App Factory (India), Ethernity (Israel), Blockchain Australia (Australia), Superfarm (United States), Rarible (United States), Leewayhertz (United States), Hoard.Exchange (Denmark), Appdupe (India).



NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets based on the blockchain that can be acquired with a digital wallet or cryptocurrency. In recent years, the popularity of NFTs has climbed to extraordinary heights. Owning a digital asset is a typical practice in the corporate sector. Since consumers miss the convenience of purchasing real things in stores and receiving them instantly, the e-commerce business can add NFT functionality by delivering a digital version of the physical goods being ordered to the consumer. Orders are sent to consumers within a few days of being placed.



by Application (Gaming, Sports, Art, Others), Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid), NFT Type (DLT, Digitally Native, NFT Metadata)



Market Drivers:

Increase in Use of NFT by E-Commerce will Reduce Logistics Cost

Rapid Development in NFT-Based Decentralized Platform

Market Trends:

Application of AR in NFT in E-Commerce



Opportunities:

Elimination of Middle-Man Using NFT Platform



In June 2021 Blockchain App Factory Released a Statement Announcing its Technological Advancement by merging Defi and NFT with Physically-Redeemable NFT Marketplace Development. the physically redeemable NFT marketplace is a next-generation marketplace that uses redeemable tokens to give the NFT market true worth. Users can generate and manipulate NFTs that are based on the value of real-world things. By upgrading eCommerce platforms that support the creation and trading of NFTs, an ecosystem may be created. It combines the powerful power of blockchain technology with the digital NFT and real-world tangible objects.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



