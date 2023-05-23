NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global NFT in E-Commerce Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the NFT in E-Commerce market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Opensea (United States), Blockchain App Factory (India), Ethernity (Israel), Blockchain Australia (Australia), Superfarm (United States), Rarible (United States), Leewayhertz (United States), Hoard.Exchange (Denmark), Appdupe (India).



Scope of the Report of NFT in E-Commerce

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets based on the blockchain that can be acquired with a digital wallet or cryptocurrency. In recent years, the popularity of NFTs has climbed to extraordinary heights. Owning a digital asset is a typical practice in the corporate sector. Since consumers miss the convenience of purchasing real things in stores and receiving them instantly, the e-commerce business can add NFT functionality by delivering a digital version of the physical goods being ordered to the consumer. Orders are sent to consumers within a few days of being placed.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Gaming, Sports, Art, Others), Blockchain Type (Public, Private, Consortium, Hybrid), NFT Type (DLT, Digitally Native, NFT Metadata)



Market Drivers:

Rapid Development in NFT-Based Decentralized Platform

Increase in Use of NFT by E-Commerce will Reduce Logistics Cost



Market Trends:

Application of AR in NFT in E-Commerce



Opportunities:

Elimination of Middle-Man Using NFT Platform



Challenges:

Fewer Proportion of Consumers Own Cryptocurrency



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



