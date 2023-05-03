Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global NFV Infrastructure market to witness a CAGR of 23.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global NFV Infrastructure Market Breakdown by Application (Telecommunication, Security & Surveillance, Industrial, Military & Defence, Others) by Type (Virtualized network functions (VNFs), NFV Infrastructure (NFVI), NFV management and orchestration (MANO)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The NFV Infrastructure market size is estimated to increase by USD 24.21 Billion at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 12.09 Billion.



NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) is a key component of the network functions virtualization (NFV) architecture that describes the hardware and software components on which virtual networks are built. NFV defines standards for compute, storage, and networking resources that can be used to build virtualized network functions.



NFV Infrastructure market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the Virtualized network functions (VNFs) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the The NFV Infrastructure (NFVI) Market Increasing Complexity and Varied Traffic Pattern.



NFV Infrastructure market - Competition Analysis

The global NFV Infrastructure market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Dell Technologies Inc. (USA), Juniper Networks Inc. (USA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), AT&T Inc. (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), NEC Corporation (Japan), Red Hat Inc. (USA), VMware Inc. (USA), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE Corporation (China).



NFV Infrastructure market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in NFV Infrastructure market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Advancement in Technologies and Integration of Artificial Intelligence with Infrastructure.



What key data is demonstrated in this NFV Infrastructure market report?

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period

- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the NFV Infrastructure market between 2023 and 2028

- Precise estimation of the size of the NFV Infrastructure market and its contribution to the parent market

- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of NFV Infrastructure market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of NFV Infrastructure Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry



- NFV Infrastructure Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- NFV Infrastructure Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- NFV Infrastructure Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- NFV Infrastructure Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- NFV Infrastructure Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



