NG-IT Celebrates Phenomenal Growth and Expands Into the City

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Following a fantastic year of success, we are pleased to announce that from Tuesday 1st October 2013, NG-IT will be opening new offices at 40 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0BT.



Our move into the UK’s business capital comes at a time when more and more organisations are recognising the value in our ability to help drive down data centre costs and deliver an agile IT infrastructure.



Mike Lloyd, Sales Director commented



“Many of our new customers are in and around the city and we are pleased to respond to their needs for a local presence that continues to meet our exacting standards of customer support that we already provide out of our head office in Manchester”.



About NG-IT

NG-IT is a company dedicated to meet the data storage, management, and virtualisation needs of today’s business environment. Instead of taking legacy ideas, systems, processes and technologies, we deliver an exceptional experience around the understanding, design, deployment and management of data centre solutions.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Kathryn Seymour at 0844 502 7870 or email at kathryn.seymour@nimblegroup.co.uk.



Contact Kathryn Seymour

Telephone 0844 502 7870

Email kathryn.seymour@nimblegroup.co.uk

Website http://www.ng-it.co.uk