NGI Finance Offers Innovative Business Finance Options

Witney, Oxfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Business finance, in particular for small and mid-sized businesses, has taken a heavy blow from the global economic recession, and while politicians may agree on the importance of getting this kind of investment back in the marketplace, major lenders are keeping a tight fist around their capital. NGI Finance is a new, family owned business set up to offer businesses a bespoke means to finance their ambitions, with a canny alternative to traditional financing.



The company offers asset finance services, enabling companies to obtain funding for the purchase of assets they need to manage and grow their businesses, unsecured business loans, commercial mortgages and invoice finance, as well as more specific financing such as commercial vehicle finance designed to address the particular needs of individual businesses.



The company achieves this broad range through its network of connections to lenders and financiers, brokering on behalf of their clients for terms that will suit them, instead of the other way around. The company’s mission is to meet or exceed the expectations of their clients, and they aim to achieve this primarily through unprecedented flexibility compared to the high street.



Chris Morris, one of the founders of NGI Finance, had his to say of the move, “The major difference between us and our competitors is that NGI Finance is a family owned business. Myself and Maria have over 35 years of experience in the finance industry, with differing specialisations to make sure that between us we can cover the full gamut. We have both worked for high street lenders, and the key feeling we walked away with was that the lack of flexibility in their financial products was failing to meet business needs and as a result, losing them that business due to bureaucratic inefficiency. We took the opportunity to set up our own finance company that is as diligent and responsible as a major high street outlet, but also has the flexibility to work with companies of all sizes on a case by case basis, to better ensure their success.”



About NGI Finance

