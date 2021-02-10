The increased advancements in NGS platforms, reduced price of sequencing, and improving the NGS-based diagnostic test reimbursement scenario are driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- NGS Sample Preparation Market
The generation of high quality, superior sequencing data benefits from pre-sequencing steps, like target enrichment and library preparation, generated the need for next-generation sequencing sample preparation.
Get your Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/12
Prominent Players Profiled in the NGS Sample Preparation Market:
Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.
Market Drivers
The factors influencing the global next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation growth are the production of products that aid high-quality libraries to be generated and the result to be efficiently sequenced. The advancement of integrated and automated informatics has brought automation in NGS sample preparation. Automation has extensively influenced the growth of the NGS sample preparation market as it helps in enhancing sequencing speed and capacity and sample tracking. Automated robots can operate on the given sample according to the system requirements.
Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
NGS Library Preparation Kits
Semi-automated Library Preparation
Automated Library Preparation
Clonal Amplification
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Clinical Investigation
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
ORDER NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/12
Key Summary of the NGS Sample Preparation Market Report:
Insightful information regarding the global NGS Sample Preparation market
Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the NGS Sample Preparation market
Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities
The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate
Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies
Accelerates the decision making process through the detailed description of the drivers, restraints, growth prospects, and limitations
Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis
Regional Landscape
North America accounted for the largest share in the global NGS sample preparation market. It is expected that this trend of dominance will continue in the near future. The factors influencing the region's market growth are the robust advancement of new-generation sequencing, detailed diagnosis, and personalized medicine.
Additionally, biotechnology markets in this region are driven by the prevalence of extensive spending on research and development, technologically advanced research in healthcare, and the presence of major players.
The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to changes in the regulatory structure and technological developments in emerging countries in this region. Additionally, the rapidly growing prevalence of the ill population and associated clinical trials in the field are positively influencing the market for NGS solutions.
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Soldier System Market Growth
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Mobile Robot Market Demand
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Prenatal Testing Industry
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Full Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-ngs-sample-preparation-market