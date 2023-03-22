Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- The NGS sample preparation industry is projected to witness considerable growth in the near future, with the increasing application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in various areas of genomic research. Increased demand for NGS sample preparation technologies is expected to drive the growth of the industry. In addition, the rising number of NGS-based clinical applications, growth in the demand for personalized and precision medicine, and the availability of funding for research activities are some of the other major factors expected to drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of new sample preparation technologies and the application of NGS in drug discovery are also expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.



NGS Sample Preparation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.9 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are advancements in NGS platforms, the declining cost of sequencing, the use of NGS as a substitute for PCR, as well as the increased efficiency of genotyping and preparation protocols for boosting the growth of the market. However, the presence of alternative technologies with limited expertise and sequence capabilities of individual laboratories can hamper the market growth.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69735098



Browse in-depth TOC on "NGS Sample Preparation Market"

299 - Tables

47 - Figures

301 - Pages



DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market



Based on the sample type, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA and RNA. In 2022, the DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the NGS sample preparation market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the rising number of cancer cases and growing R&D investments for studying DNA samples.



DNA fragmentation & library preparation is the fastest-growing workflow segment of the NGS sample preparation market



Based on workflow, the NGS sample preparation market is segmented into DNA fragmentation & library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control. In 2022, the DNA fragmentation &library segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the workflow segment of NGS sample preparation market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the availability of new products, and advancements in the NGS protocols.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the NGS sample preparation market.



The Asia Pacific NGS sample preparation market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising focus on R&D activities, increasing adoption of NGS for diagnostics, and technological development in NGS data analysis.



Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69735098



NGS Sample Preparation Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Constant innovations in NGS platforms

Increased availability of advanced NGS systems at low costs

Use of NGS as substitute for PCR

Greater efficiency of genotyping and preparation protocols



Restraints:



Presence of alternative technologies

Limited expertise and sequencing capabilities of individual laboratories



Opportunities:



Increasing collaborations and partnerships among key players



Challenges:



Ethical and privacy issues in health data



Key Market Players:



The market for NGS sample preparation is highly consolidated, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the NGS sample preparation market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), QIAGEN (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), BGI (China), 10x Genomics (US), Sysmex Corporation (US), Psomagen (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Novogene Co., Ltd. (China), New England Biolabs (US), Tecan Trading AG (US), Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC (UK), PacBio (US), Medgenome (US), and Swift Biosciences Inc. (US).



Recent Developments



In 2021, Agilent completed the acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, a leader in the development and commercialization of NGS-based precision oncology solutions. Resolution Bioscience complemented and expanded Agilent's capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provided the company with innovative technology to further serve the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine market.



In 2020, Roche announced that it has entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.



In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the acquisition of clinical research services provider PPD.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=69735098