NH Lakes Region Landscape Company Donates Time, Equipment and Landscaping Materials to Food Pantry

Sanbornville, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Recently, the employees from Green Monster Landscapes, LLC, a landscaping company in New Hampshire, had the opportunity to give back to the local community. The company donated time, equipment and landscaping materials to a construction project at the Wakefield Food Pantry.



For three days, the entire crew from the NH Lakes Region landscape company worked to complete all of the work. Green Monster harvested large pieces of hand-hewn antique granite from an old foundation that a local resident of the town donated.



The workers also installed an American Disability Act-compliant handicap entry using concrete pavers, and donated all of the trees and shrubs that were used during the project. The perennial flowers were donated by Van Burkem Nursery, another local business.



The employees from Green Monster Landscapes finished their work just in time; shortly after completing the project, Hurricane Sandy hit the region.



Mark Arsenault, owner of Green Monster Landscapes, said that he was inspired to help the food pantry when he realized how many local residents struggle to make ends meet every month. Arsenault was touched by a local news article that said the Wakefield Food Pantry now serves 65 to 70 families a week, which is up from 19 families a week in 2004. In addition, last year the food pantry served over 1,300 people over the age of 60, compared to 2004 when 176 recipients were in that age category.



“When I heard that the number of folks depending on the Wakefield Food Pantry was increasing, and a significant part of that number were elderly people who struggle to pay their bills every month, that hit home for me,” Arsenault said.



“To work hard your whole life, only to retire on a fixed income and wonder if you'll have enough money for food for the month is just wrong. I realized these people needed our help.”



The fact that the crew from Green Monster Landscapes would work tirelessly in the rain to help others probably doesn’t come as a surprise to the many customers the company has served over the years. Since the day it opened for business, Green Monster Landscapes has strived to exceed expectations by creating incredible landscapes combined with outstanding customer service.



Janet Miller, President of the Wakefield Food Pantry, said she is grateful for the help that Green Monster Landscapes provided.



“The Wakefield Food Pantry depends on funds obtained through private donations, town funding, government programs and grants,” Miller said.



“We have always run on a lean budget, but lately we have been strained even more because of rising food prices and the growing need in the community. This new facility is going to meet that need, and it has become a reality because of the generosity of people like Mark, Tammy and their crew. Green Monster Landscapes poured their hearts into this project to make our new building's landscape look beautiful. They went above and beyond what was expected and we are very grateful to them for that. It truly is inspiring to see how many lives are touched through such selfless giving to the community we live in.”



About Green Monster Landscapes

Serving the greater New Hampshire Lakes Region, Green Monster Landscapes, LLC specializes in water front property landscapes. Landscaping services include permeable paver installation, custom stonework, patios, retaining walls and walkways. The company also designs custom landscapes using native and unique plant materials. For more information, please visit http://gmlandscapes.com



Green Monster Landscapes, LLC

546 Long Ridge Road

Sanbornville, NH 03872