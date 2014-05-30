NHouse Expands Range of High End Home Remodeling Services in San Antonio Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- When looking for the leading name in home remodeling, San Antonio might not be the first place homeowners would look. The major design centers in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York would certainly like to think they are on the top of the mountain. But NHouse of San Antonio Texas is creating a design revolution within the state of Texas that brings the very latest techniques, sensibilities and technology into the kitchen and bathroom, and the results have been extraordinary. Now NHouse Design and Build, San Antonio is the only name in contemporary remodeling, using space as never before with a range of new services and techniques.



The company portfolio provides evidence of the unique way they have brought new life to spaces, integrating fascinating features like tapered wine racks and elaborate center islands into kitchens with a deliberate intention to keep the flow of the house moving uninterrupted, but supported by the design.



Using the latest and greatest materials, their bathrooms are equally impressive, integrating surfaces and textures into a seamless and artistic presentation, creating calm and meditative spaces that feel unlike any other, every time. The remodels they have already undertaken demonstrate the extraordinary potential of their approach, which goes far beyond mere cabinets and countertops.



A spokesperson for NHouse explained, “No one else in Texas approaches remodeling like we do- most have a dry and functional perspective that aims to simply reorient spaces to make them feel novel on completion, but have no lasting legacy. A NHouse remodel transforms a space and provides a new perspective on the whole home, making the most important spaces feel the most special and helping our clients add equity to their homes. We believe that by using cutting edge approaches with creative flair, we can give homes a new sensation that will last a lifetime. We offer free design consultations, so there’s no reason not to see what’s possible for your home today.”



About NHouse

NHouse Design and Build is quickly establishing themselves as the go to contemporary remodeling company in San Antonio, Tx. They take normal kitchens and bathrooms and transform them into high-end, beautiful works of art that are both aesthetically pleasing and functional, increasing the equity and luxury of a home. For more information please visit: http://www.nhousedb.com/