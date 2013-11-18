NHV Natural Pet Products Protects Pets from Harmful Chemicals in Many Medications

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Many pets died after eating contaminated food produced by Menu Foods of Ontario, Canada, although an exact number has yet to be determined. Experts cannot say how many pets actually died after eating this products as many pet owners may attribute the death of their beloved pet to other causes, not knowing they ate this tainted food. "Pet owners concerned about the recall of major food products need to consider turning to natural pet products to ensure the safety of their animal and these owners also need to worry about medications being given to their pet, often by veterinarians," Barb Simpson of NHV Natural Pet Products declares.



Pet owners need to be concerned about many other products being offered to their furry friends, as food is not the only widely offered product which can lead to illness or death in a pet. More than 1,000 pets in the United States alone died after using a flea medication containing pyrethroids, an ingredient found in many chemical pesticides, including Raid. "Visit a natural pet store to find alternative flea medications along with many other natural products designed to treat common dog symptoms," Simpson explains.



Studies now show that even traditional flea collars harm animals as the pesticide found in these collars seeps into the animal's bloodstream before being metabolized by the liver. "NHV Natural Pet Products offers Target Spray, a product designed to repel fleas, mosquitoes, ticks and lice along with Multi Essentials, an herbal multivitamin, digestive aid and energy booster for cats. For animals suffering from skin disorders and/or bacterial, fungal skin infections, the All Clear Ointment helps immensely," Simpson continues.



Other common pet problems include arthritis, hookworms, parasites and urinary tract infections and NHV Natural Pet Products carries items created to treat these medical conditions. "NHV Natural Pet Products strives to provide a wide range of products to treat common medical conditions found in animals, all without the use of harmful chemicals which may have devastating effects on the overall health of the pet. Your pet is more than just a furry friend. He or she becomes a member of your family so make sure you are using products and medications that will help the animal live a full and happy life, such as those available through NHV Natural Pet Products," Simpson proclaims.



About NHV Natural Pet Products

NHV Natural Pet Products supports pet health and well-being with vet-formulated herbal solutions created to promote health while stimulating healing. All products incorporate 100 percent natural ingredients and are formulated by a master herbalist and holistic veterinarian with more than 20 years of experience in creating plant-derived remedies. Products contain no additives or preservatives and all are made using the finest organically grown or ethically harvested herbs along with vegetable-based glycerin. Manufacturing takes place in a state-of-the-art facility and all products undergo a stringent testing process in facility before undergoing a second round of testing by a third party lab. NHV Natural Products remains committed to producing supplements clients love and trust.