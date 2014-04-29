Niacinamide a Vitamin B3 Cream for Treating Acne and Keep Women Wrinkle-Free

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- This light serum gets absorbed into skin quickly while it provides 5% Niacinamide or Niacin (Vitamin B3) to the skin. It utilizes a completely new emulsifying program (SorbitanOlivate, CetearylOlivate, Palm Stearic Acid and CetylPalmitate) that's recognized and approved organic by FDA.



Commonly called as Vitamin B3, Niacinamide at 2% has been demonstrated to decrease water loss from the skin and maintain the levels of fatty-acid (firmer, plumperand younger). It's also been confirmed at higher concentrations (from 3-4%), Niacinamide cream acts as efficient acne reducer.



Niacinamide is also a great skin-lightening agent that functions by disrupting the exchange of melanosome from melanocyte towards keratinocyte. Research completed by Procter&Gamble proved that the mixture of glucosamine and Niacinamide shown substantial skin-lightening in women.



Niacinamide (vitamin b3 for skin) can be properly used on every type of skin including delicate and sensitive skin. It can treat rosacea, acne, sunspots, wrinkles and hyper-pigmentation of the skin. Its beneficial impacts on rosacea, a skin problem that can trigger seriously red pigmentation and irritation on the complexion by helping to improve skin sensitivity and hence decrease the reactivity of the skin to toxins of rosacea patients. Among Niacinamide most effective advantages is its capability to eliminate acne scars, and reduce acne spots.



About Niacinamide cream

Niacinamide is a kind of vitamin B3; that develop when additional niacin is consumed by the body than it actually needs. Niacin will come in a number of different kinds of foods, including eggs, beans, whole-wheat, vegetables, barley, fish and meat. Niacinamide is also present in many dental products.



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