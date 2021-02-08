New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Global Niacinamide Market Report 2020 by Types, Applications, Manufacturers, and Regions, Forecast to 2027 includes an analysis of the growth factors and the current business landscape across various regions. The report gives a thorough analysis of the key elements impacting the global Niacinamide market scenario. The report assesses market shares, supply chain, market trends, leading players, revenue, market size, and major products and applications. Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B-3, an essential nutrient. It is also known as nicotinamide, which is used to prevent vitamin B-3 deficiency in the human body. The deficiency of vitamin B-3 can lead to disorders related to the skin, kidneys, and brain. It is generally used to maintain and enhance skin health. The global niacinamide market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to reach USD 788.8 Million by 2027.



The study encompasses market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and risks existing in the market.



The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Niacinamide industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.



Market Drivers

Niacinamide is used extensively in industries for manufacturing processes, which includes cosmeceutical, pharmaceutical, metal brighteners, animal nutrition, and metal plating industries. The rapid growth of these industries is the key factor driving the global niacinamide market growth. It is also used as a dietary product. With the increasing number of diabetes and coronary disease cases, the demand for the addition of nutritional value to the product is expected to drive the market growth. The changing lifestyle and rapid urbanisation have led to different new food habits around the globe that increases vitamin deficiency in people, and the need for better food supplements is growing significantly. Niacinamide is mainly used in bakery products, cereals, and beverages. With the ability to cure skin cancer, niacinamide is used in different skin care products, which, in turn, is a key factor boosting the growth of the global niacinamide market.



The study profiles prominent companies in the industry



The study profiles prominent companies in the industry, including Lonza Group, Vertellus, Vanetta, Zhejiang Lanbo Biotechnology, Foodchem International Corporation.



Based on Form, the market is segmented into Granular, Powder, Liquid, Others.



Based on end use/application, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals, Cosmeceutical, Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition, Others



Regional landscape

Europe dominates the global niacinamide market with a sizable market share owing to the increasing number of obesity cases in this region. The rise in consumption of chocolates and soft drinks has led to the rise of obesity cases, which is boosting the demand for niacinamide as a food supplement. Asia Pacific is expanding as a market for niacinamide, providing more growth opportunities in the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report examines the regulatory policies, revenue, market channels, market volume, raw material suppliers, customer preferences, and demand and supply ratio across the global business. The report outlines the market concentration in the leading regions and their share in the global industry. The leading geographies mapped in the report are North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Key highlights of the regional assessment:

This report discusses the top producers and consumers in these regions

The study entails an evaluation of prevalent pricing strategies, distribution channels, and demand in the leading geographies.

The study includes the product consumption rate in the regions, along with their consumption market share.

The Niacinamide market consumption rate in the leading regions based on the major products and applications is detailed in the report.

It contains an extensive regional analysis that highlights key manufacturers based on their market presence and consumer bases.



