Niagara Computer Support Firm Accepted Into the Microsoft Partner Community

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- Built on years of experience in the Calgary, Alberta marketplace and working with IT service providers, Stuart Crawford has elected to open a new IT consulting firm in his hometown of St. Catharines, Ontario.



Microsoft provides the right foundation for businesses to build upon, and Ulistic’s core focus is on helping small businesses throughout Niagara to leverage such technology to remain competitive in today’s global landscape.



Crawford’s previous IT support firms IT Matters and Bulletproof Infotech were both Microsoft award-winning organizations in Alberta and both part of the Microsoft Gold Partner program.



“Microsoft is the heart of many business IT systems,” said Stuart. “As a trusted Microsoft partner for many years, I was fortunate to work with many of the best business technology solutions and people in the industry. I am looking forward to repeating that experience here in my hometown.”



To learn more about how Ulistic can help your St. Catharines or Niagara Falls business with the best computer support and services, contact Stuart Crawford at 289-362-3632.