Coshocton, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With a $150,000 goal Niama-Reisser, LLC, the revolutionary designers and creators of carbon fiber furniture, bathroom fixtures and accessories, have launched a crowd funding project on Indiegogo. Endeavoring to make the “exclusive affordable” the company provides lightweight, durable and impressive furniture, bathroom fixtures and accessories for the masses with a space age appeal. Like nothing else in the marketplace esthetically, or in terms of price point, Niama-Reisser, LLC stands poised to corner the market on their affordable yet innovative products.



So how did they do it? It all started with automotive body panels. Using a pre-concept, easy to use software tool -3DS Max- and having developed a proprietary process to convert its Mesh DATA into CAD DATA, NIAMA-REISSER, LLC was eager to put on display what they had learned from the automotive industry: making carbon fiber parts. This enabled the team to design, CNC manufacture and structurally test its carbon fiber products now up for funding on Indiegogo by means of STATE-OF-THE-ART computer aided engineering tools (CAE). “Since we developed our carbon fiber process, for three years in a row, we’ve been awarded ‘Best-In-Show’ by the ANSYS, Inc. –A Fortune 500 Co.- design competition gallery.” said Heinz-Gustav Reisser, the CEO of Niama-Reisser, LLC. “We’re very honored to have our product recognized so highly.”



Making the most of their manufacturing “know how” the company has designed carbon fiber test rigs to analyze the static load structures and weight baring abilities of different types of carbon fiber weaves and furniture geometries. Completing computer aided engineering tests on the structural integrity of each geometric piece the components of each designed structure were found to hold 400 pounds per person. Reisser added, “Of course depending on the model of furniture, the weight rating increases by a factor of how many people can fit on it.” That being said, after the measurements were completed the company started to manufacture preliminary molds to make carbon fiber frames. Allowing for low overhead costs, the molds were machined from high density foam rather than aluminum which kept production at a maximum of only ten to fifteen parts a mold. “We knew that if this process were to go to market we would need more durable molds. That’s where our crowd funding project comes in.” said Reisser.



With a goal to meet high-end retailers and customer’s appreciations of design and material integration the company desires to reduce production costs to make the carbon fiber technology and design available to everyone. Endeavoring to manufacture “staple” units like a lounge chair, an ottoman, a sofa and coffee table, dining room table and chairs, and a vanity and bathtub in large production runs of one hundred plus pieces the company must now make aluminum molds. Funds attained by the Indiegogo crowd funding project will go toward that aim. “It is our number one goal to insure that manufacturing costs are further reduced. We’re happy to say that we’ve already done a great deal to reduce the overhead so that the retailers can sell our products at reasonable prices.” added Reisser. “By further reducing our manufacturing overhead, we plan on making our products available to everyone. This can only be done, if we are blessed enough to receive the $150,000 from our crowd funding project.”



Niama-Reisser, LLC intends to ship products before the end of October which is an astounding five to six weeks after having been successfully funded through the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.



To make a donation to the crowdfunding project Click Here



About Niama-Reisser, LLC

NIAMA-REISSER, LLC is the most innovative green energy technology provider in the business. It is based in Ohio and headed up by Heinz Reisser with a dedicated team of Masters’ Degree Mechanical Engineers as well as certified machinists who are more than capable of handling any task from every industry.



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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