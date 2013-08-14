Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Nicaragua Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Nicaragua beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises high level market research data on the Nicaragua beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The Nicaraguan beer industry experienced a growth of 2% during 2012, following the trend seen in 2011.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Growth is mainly driven by the economic improvement the country experienced during the last five years, which translates into consumers with higher levels of purchasing power.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Nicaragua Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Nicaragua Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012, plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, and multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices, are also included.



Key Market Issues

Compania Nacional de Nicaragua (CNN) remains as the only brewer with 84% of the market.



Nicaragua is a country of contrast, even though most of the population lives in poverty, there is a small percentage of the population that has a very high income. Low income consumers based their choice solely on price while the higher income demographic choose quality and brand, preferring imported brands



CNN maintains the market leadership because of it being the local brand of a company that has been in the market for years which consumers feel a special attachment to.



Another advantage CNN has is a strong distribution channel and customer relationship, in other words they know the retailers very well and know what to offer them.



The Nicaraguan beer market is expected to grow by 4% during 2013, mainly due to the current low per capita consumption rate which represents an opportunity for the main players.



Key Highlights

Prices were up in both the off- and on-premise because of inflation.



Stricter control of alcohol licenses led the on-premise to a 4% decrease.



Marketing and advertising mainly consist of promotions at the point of sales; one example is the cubetazos, which are very popular in the country. This mainly consists of selling 10 beers for the price of 8, served in an ice bucket



Brahva accounts for 12% of the market, increasing in volume but retaining the same market share. This was mainly due to the effect of the rise in prices which was down to the increase in the transportation costs of beer which is imported from Guatemala



Nicaragua is a country of contrast, even though most of the population lives in poverty, there is a small percentage of the population that has a very high income. Low income consumers based their choice solely on price while the higher income demographic choose quality and brand, preferring imported brands.



Companies Mentioned



AMBEV CENTROAMRICA (ABC), COMPANIA CERVECERA DE NICARAGUA (CCN), OCAL SA



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