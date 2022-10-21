Niche Tourism Opportunities to Grow Significantly Post the Pandemic – GlobalData Plc

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- Niche tourism is likely to become mainstream with many companies willing to differentiate their brand from others. Mainstream holiday providers have also identified niche tourism as a potential growth area. Many large conglomerates such as Expedia, TUI, and Booking Holdings have globalized the niche tourism industry through mergers and acquisitions and brand extensions, globalizing the sector.



Tourism businesses are innovating and developing their products as COVID-19 has altered traveler demands. Many people have been confined to homeworking, lockdowns, and social distancing intermittently for the past two years, creating a desire to enjoy wider, 'greener' spaces while engaging with others. As a result, there is a significant opportunity for niche tourism companies involved in rural and adventure tourism to grow their products.



Niche Tourism Trends



The main trends shaping niche tourism over the next 12 to 24 months covered in this report are:



Consumer trends

- Growing demand

- Commoditization

- Globalization

- Social media

- Social media- dangers

- Overtourism

- COVID-19



Enterprise trends

- Larger companies

- Sharing economy



Industry trends

- Adventure tourism

- Agri-tourism and rural tourism

- Dark tourism

- Eco-tourism

- Gastronomic tourism

- Health and wellness tourism

- LGBTQ tourism

- Niche tourism is a vehicle for sustainable tourism

- Space tourism



Niche Tourism Companies



- Airbnb: Early adoption of innovative technologies such as the cloud, AI, and Big Data has aided its success in personalizing content driving satisfaction from both its customers and hosts on its online platform.

- Booking Holdings: Booking Holdings is recognized as one of the largest operating OTAs worldwide, providing services to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through its six consumer-facing brands—Booking.com, Kayak, Priceline, Agoda, and RentalCars.

- Carnival Corporation: Carnival Corporation currently dominates the seas with over 100 ships sailing under nine major brands including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, Holland America Line, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, and P&O Cruises with separate brands in the UK and Australia.

- Expedia Group: Expedia Group is a major OTA offering travelers an array of services that enable them to book and search for holiday packages, flights, hotels, rental cars, rail, cruises, activities, attractions, and services.

- Hilton: Hilton is an internationally recognized hotel brand with over 5,000 locations all over the globe and is recognized as a Fortune 500 company. Operating a global reservation platform for in-house staff to collect and observe information on each individual customer around the world, Hilton effectively utilizes its data to curate personalized travel recommendations and understand each user.

- Farah Experiences

- Norwegian Cruise Line

- Royal Caribbean

- The Walt Disney Group

- United Airlines

- G Adventures

- Intrepid Travel

- Hays Travel

- Responsible Travel

- RSVP Vacations

- Soviet Tours



Niche Tourism Value Chain Segment Highlights



There are various opportunities for niche tourism that can be found throughout the value chain

- Third-party suppliers

- Direct suppliers

- Ancillary suppliers



